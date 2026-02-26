Kharkov Direction

Northeast Kharkov Oblast; Area of Volchansk to Beliy Kolodez. The dashed and dotted line represents the line of combat contact on November 28th, 2025. Yellow colored area=Area of Activity.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Acting actively and decisively, servicemen of the assault groups of the 82nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 'North' Group have taken control of the settlement of Grafskoe in the Kharkov Oblast. Units of the 'North' Group are continuing their offensive, expanding security zones in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkov Oblasts. The establishment of control over the settlement has opened the possibility for further advance to the south along the Seversky Donets River."



Units of the "North" army group of the Russian Armed Forces are expanding the buffer zone in the Kharkov Oblast and have liberated the settlement of Grafskoe (50°13′15″ N 36°51′25″ E, population 329 in 2001). The village of Grafskoe is located on the left, low bank of the Seversky Donets and stretches along it for approximately 5 kilometers (both main streets run parallel to the river). Along the southern outskirts of the village flows the Grafovka River, a tributary of the Seversky Donets.

Advanced units of the 82nd Motorized Rifle Regiment have reached the Siminovka-Grafskoe line, to the C210810 road, which, via crossings at the settlement of Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, connected the right-bank grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (Rubezhnoe-Verkhniy Saltov) with the enemy's defensive hub of Losevka-Beliy Kolodez on the left side.

Here, the enemy has equipped a well-fortified defensive hub along the C210815 front-line supply route, the left flank of which is located in the forested sanatorium-resort zone on the left bank of the Seversky Donets River (Verkhnyaya Pisarevka - Sosnovy Bor), while the right flank abuts the Beliy Kolodez defensive area. The operational depth of the defense in this sector is about 10 kilometers and relies on the second line of defensive positions from the Razrytaja ravine to Shirokoe to Doroshenkovo, located along the C210823 front-line supply route. This road, via crossings in the Stariy Saltov area, connects the Beliy Kolodez area with the center of the Kharkov Oblast.