East Group Area of Responsibility; The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

Zaporozhye Direction; Zaporozhye-Pokrovskoe-Orekhov

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'East' Group, as a result of offensive actions, liberated the settlement of Rizdvyanka in the Zaporozhye Oblast."



The 'East' Group of the Russian Armed Forces is breaking through the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the east of the Zaporozhye direction with alternating strikes along the entire line of contact.



The first half of February this year was marked by activity on the left flank of the group, where a bridgehead at Tsvetkovoe-Zaliznichnoe was being prepared. Now the activity has shifted to the center of the eastern sector of the direction – the settlement of Rizdvyanka (47°47′57″ N, 36°03′14″ E, population 791 in 2001) has been liberated. This is a large settlement, one of the transport hubs supporting the Gaichur defensive line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, whose fortifications are located along the watershed line of the Gaichur, Verkhnyaya Tersa, and Zherebets rivers.

The roads O-081201 and O-081238 passing through Rizdvyanka provided communication and coordination between enemy forces and means located on the Gaichur line and the Novonikolaevka-Orekhov line, whose fortifications are based on the T-04-08 bypass and the Verkhnyaya Tersa river.

Understanding the importance of these logistical nodes, the enemy is attempting counterattacks on the settlement of Ternovatoe to regain control over the road network in this area. Distracting the main forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this sector, Russian units pinned down the enemy with active defense in the Ternovatoe area, securing their right flank, took control of the Rizdvyanka defense area, and gained control over the entrances to the Solenaya and Bezymyannaya ravines.



Relying on these ravines on the reverse slopes of the watershed, the enemy created a system of blocking positions stretching over 9 kilometers, covering the forefield of the Verkhnyaya Tersa defensive line in the directions of Rizdvyanka-Zarnitsa-Barvinkovka and Rizdvyanka-Lyubitskoe.



Russian units, having a tactical advantage ensured by their position on commanding heights, have gained tactical freedom of action in all directions of this area, depending on the tactical and operational situation and assigned tasks.