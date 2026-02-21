Kupyansk (southern direction) to Izyum; The yellow line represents the line of combat contact April 20th, 2025.

North Donetsk Direction; Junction of the Oskol-Slavyansk-Seversk sections. The yellow line represents the line of combat contact September 30th, 2025. The orange area is the area of activity.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'West' Group, as a result of ongoing operations, have liberated the settlement of Karpovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."



The Russian Armed Forces continue to deepen and expand the southern base of the Borovaya salient along the front. They have reached the right bank of the Nitrius River and the Karpovskoe Reservoir, liberated the settlement of Karpovka (49°10′30″ N 37°43′34″ E, population 396 in 2001), and taken control of crossings over the river. A bridgehead has been established for positioning forces and assets for an offensive in the direction of Koroviy Yar - Rubtsy.

The bridgehead on the Redkodub-Karpovka-Novoselovka line protects the right flank of the Russian Armed Forces grouping that is storming the enemy's defensive hub of Drobyshevo-Liman and forming an operational envelopment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Slavyansk defensive hub.

The enemy, understanding the danger of Russian Armed Forces units reaching the settlement of Rubtsy, has deployed the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade to this area to reinforce its grouping on this sector (circled below).

Here is a helpful list of symbols relating to unit designations and what they mean, also, blue letters and symbols are for the Ukrainian forces while red are used for the Russian forces:



- ОА – combined arms army,

- гв. – Guards ('Guards' is not a security function, but an honorary title, which is awarded by the President to particularly distinguished units and military formations.),

- о. – separate (independent),

- бр. – brigade,

- д. – division,

- п. – regiment,

- б. – battalion,

- м. – motorized,

- мп. (mid-text) – motor rifle (motorized infantry),

- мп. (end of text) – naval infantry (marines),

- ш. – assault,

- ег. – jäger (light infantry),

- мс – motor rifle (motorized rifle),

- с. – rifle,

- дш. – air assault,

- вд. – airborne,

- пд. – parachute assault,

- ТрО. – territorial defense,

- СпН. – special purpose (Spetsnaz),

- ОсН – special designation...

So, “3 ошбр” means “3rd Separate Assault Brigade.” This is an Azov brigade.



More Examples:

- 32 омсбр – 32nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade,

- 117 гв. вдп – 117th Guards Airborne Regiment,

- 3 мб 150 омбр – 3rd Mechanized Battalion, 150th Separate Mechanized Brigade,

- 355 обрмп – 355th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade,

- 150 омпбр – 150th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade.



### Unit type flags (shapes indicate unit size):

- Triangular – battalion,

- Rectangular – regiment,

- Pennant (slanted rectangle) – brigade,

- M-shaped flag – division.