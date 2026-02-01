Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group, as a result of ongoing operations, have liberated the settlement of Zelenoe in Kharkov Oblast."

Sumy - Kharkov

The Liptsy Direction



The Russian Armed Forces are actively advancing in the Volchansk sector of the Kharkov direction, forcing the enemy to reinforce this direction. One of the closest areas to Volchansk is the Liptsy sector (located to the west), where positional battles have been ongoing since the end of 2024. As soon as the enemy made its maneuver of forces and means toward Volchansk, near the Liptsy direction, assault troops of the 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment liberated the settlement of Zelenoe (50°13′34″ N 36°34′55″ E, population 73 in 2001). The rural settlement of Zelenoe is situated on the bank of the Murom River on the border with Russia; upstream at a distance of less than 1 km is the village of Sereda (Belgorod Oblast), and downstream at a distance of less than 1 km is the village of Neskuchnoe. Further downstream, at a distance of 6 kilometers, is the village of Veseloe, through which the road S212519 (Liptsy - Ternovaya) with crossings over the Murom River passes, connecting the Liptsy sector with the Volchansk sector. When Russian Forces reach the settlement of Veseloe, they will significantly complicate the coordination of the enemy's groupings.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Center' Group, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Sukhetskoe in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Krasnoarmeysk to Dobropole; (Northwest Donetsk Direction)

A difficult situation developed in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the Donetsk direction during the autumn of 2025. Striving to break the ring of the Russian encirclement in the area of the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimitrov (Mirnograd) settlements, the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces committed its best formations to this sector. Russian Armed Forces units had to hold back the enemy on both sides of the encirclement ring: inside the ring - Ukrainian Armed Forces units striving to break the ring and escape the encirclement, and on the outer perimeter - Ukrainian Armed Forces units that had come to the aid of the encircled grouping. Russian servicemen displayed heroism and resilience and destroyed the encircled enemy. However, on the outer radius, on separate sectors of no operational significance, they withdrew to more advantageous positions. The rural settlement of Sukhetskoe (48°22′35″ N 37°13′22″ E, population 40 in 2001), liberated on August 20, 2025, was returned to the enemy.



On February 1, 2026, the settlement of Sukhetskoe once again came under the control of the Russian Forces, eliminating a bulge in the line of contact north of the Rodinskoe settlement.



