Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
2h

😀 😃

Reply
Share
David Graham's avatar
David Graham
1h

In the terms of art of The Russian General Staff, do "ongoing operations" and "decisive actions" refer to the same or different phenomena? Since each phrase recurs in these posts, I'm guessing the latter. However that's just a guess. It would help my understanding of Russian military art to know what these phrases mean to The Russian General Staff.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marat Khairullin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture