Statement from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Assault groups of the 80th separate motorized rifle brigade, through decisive actions, established control over the settlement of Kharkovka in the Sumy region.

Sumy to Kharkov

Glukhov Area; Sumy Direction. The colored-in area is the buffer zone created by the Russian Forces. The purple line is the state border.

Before the main assault, at night, our fiber-optic drone units and mobile mortar crews worked intensively on the enemy's positions. The assault troops used secure communications and winter camouflage suits – they approached covertly. They took the enemy by surprise and quickly suppressed resistance."



In the Glukhov sector of the Sumy direction, the Russian Armed Forces are expanding the buffer zone along the state border. They have liberated a number of border settlements that provide access to roads forming the transport network southeast of the M-02 highway.

On February 18, the settlement of Kharkovka was liberated (51°42′06″ N 34°14′36″ E, population 56 people in 2001). The settlement is located on the right bank of the Klevan River, along which the line of the Russian state border runs. In this rural settlement, the road C-190422 begins, which runs radially through the system of defensive positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (Vishenki-Kucherovka) towards the transport hub of Esman.

The enemy, with forces from the 101st separate territorial defense brigade, withdrew to the line: Kalinovka stream - Yastrebshchina - Ulanovo, having a number of blocking positions in the lower reaches of the Loknya River and the Dolgoe tract.

Statement from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'East' Group continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Krinichnoe in the Zaporozhye Oblast."

East Group Area of Responsibility; Pokrovskoe to Gulyaipole. The yellow line with red dots represents the line of combat contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow represents the area of activity.

East Group Area of Responsibility; The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

The Russian Armed Forces are preparing a bridgehead for reaching the second line of defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the eastern sector of the Zaporozhye direction, with a southern encirclement of the settlement of Verkhnyaya Tersa and the liquidation of this enemy transport hub. On February 18, the settlement of Krinichnoe was liberated (47°41′06″ N 36°07′59″ E, population 20 people in 2001). A bridgehead has been prepared for the liquidation of enemy positions in the area of the settlement of Gorkoe - Rezanaya Ravine - Shestipale Ravine and the formation of a southern encirclement of the Verkhnyaya Tersa hub, which also serves as the northern encirclement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense hub of Gulyaipolskoe-Charivnoe.

In the Tsvetkovoe-Zaliznichnoe sector, the Russian Armed Forces have reached the crest of the watershed of the Gaichur River and the sources of the Verkhnyaya Tersa and Zherebets Rivers. Beyond this point begins the descent towards the T-04-08 highway, which stretches through the valley of the Verkhnyaya Tersa, Zherebets, and Konka Rivers, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces have created a line of defensive positions and engineering obstacles protecting the Orekhov sector of the Zaporozhye direction from the east.