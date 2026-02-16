Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: “Units of the North Group, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Pokrovka in Sumy Oblast. Artillery pounded enemy positions, and units of the unmanned systems forces worked around the clock: reconnaissance, fire adjustment, and strikes. Targets were hit without a miss. Assault troops masterfully used the weather: warming, humidity, fog. Enemy drones went blind. Natural camouflage worked perfectly – our infantry rushed forward and swept away the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ positions.”

Sumy to Kharkov

Sumy Oblast (Center)

The Russian Armed Forces are taking control of the main roads on the Krasnopole sector of the Sumy direction. The large settlement of Pokrovka (50°48′08″ N 35°23′07″ E, population 770 in 2001) has been liberated. Four roads radiate from this administrative center of the Krasnopole district: C-190610, T-19-18, C-190627, and C-190610.

Probable course of events: Simultaneously advancing on the right flank in the direction from Repyakhovka to Stepok and then north of Pokrovka along the T-19-18 highway, to envelop the enemy’s blocking positions in the area of the Kreshchin Yar and Yarki ravines, forcing the enemy to withdraw to the Ugroedy-Mikhailovskoe line. Subsequently, to advance to the area of the Mikhailovskoe settlement, enveloping it from the north, and establish fire, then physical control over the Ugroedy-Krasnopole road. At the same time, by applying pressure along the C-190627 Pokrovka-Mikhailovka road, they can pin down the enemy’s maneuver of forces and means.

After rupturing the enemy’s coordination between the Ugroedy-Krasnopole areas, it is possible to begin active operations on the left flank at Grabovskoe toward Khmelevka and in the center at Vysokoe toward Krasnopole.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: “Units of the ‘South’ Group, as a result of ongoing operations, have liberated the settlement of Minkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.”

Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstantinovka. Yellow line with red dots: Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

The Russian Armed Forces have advanced in the center of the Slavyansk direction towards the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defensive hub of Kramatorsk and liberated the large settlement of Minkovka (48°42′10″ N 37°50′53″ E, population 800 in 2001). This is a key enemy defensive area on the 1st Slavyansk-Konstantinovka defensive line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Units of the South Group have captured a strongpoint area for developing the offensive towards the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal and for reaching the enemy’s defensive area of Malinovka-Tikhonovka, where the enemy’s forward command posts are located in this sector of the direction.

After expanding the Privole-Novomarkovo bridgehead, the Russian Armed Forces gained operational space for developing further actions. On the right flank, in coordination with the Bondarnoe area, there is a possibility of advancing towards the settlement of Fedorovka 2, enveloping enemy positions in the Kopanki ravine area and forcing the enemy to withdraw to the Dibrova area.

On the left flank, they can advance from the Novomarkovo settlement, outflanking enemy positions in the area of the Markovskaya and Bely Yar ravines, expanding the bridgehead to the beginning of the Krugly Yar and Buzinovy Yar ravines, threatening the southern areas of the Malinovka-Tikhonovka hub.

The bridgehead along the watershed ridge of these ravines could become a line from which they can then begin enveloping the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defensive area in the Belokuzminovka settlement.