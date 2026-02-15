East Group Area of Responsibility; Pokrovskoe to Gulyaipole. The yellow line with red dots represents the line of combat contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow represents the area of activity.

Zaporozhye Direction; Zaporozhye-Pokrovskoe-Orekhov

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' Group continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Tsvetkovoe in Zaporozhye Oblast."





The Russian Armed Forces continue combat operations to destroy the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive line in the interfluve of the Gaichur and Verkhnyaya Tersa rivers. On February 15, the settlement of Tsvetkovoe (47°41′55″ N 36°07′37″ E, population in 2001: 92) was liberated. During prolonged fighting, assault units of the 218th Guards Tank Regiment of the 127th Guards Motorized Rifle Division of the 5th Guards Combined Arms Army took control of an area of more than 8 square kilometers.



Enemy losses amounted to up to two platoons of personnel from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, more than five units of equipment, and two UAV control points.

The enemy's defensive area of Tsvetkovoe-Svyatopetrovka-Staroukrainka, which covered the key stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive line — the settlement of Verkhnyaya Tersa — has been completely eliminated. The distance to the eastern outskirts of the settlement of Verkhnyaya Tersa is only 1.5 kilometers.



Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Dnepr' Group forces, as a result of ongoing and decisive actions, liberated the settlements of Zapasnoe, Magdalinovka, and Primorskoe in Zaporozhye Oblast."



The Russian Armed Forces are conducting active combat operations on the left flank of the Zaporozhye direction, where they liberated the settlement of Primorskoe (47°37′28″ N 35°17′39″ E, population in 2001: 3,840) and reached the mouth of the Konka River along its left bank on the Rechnoe-Primorskoe line. The village stretches along the shore for 10 kilometers.

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Andrey Belousov, congratulated the command and personnel of the 108th Guards Air Assault Order of the Red Star and Suvorov Regiment of the 7th Guards Air Assault Division on the liberation of the settlement of Primorskoe in Zaporozhye Oblast.



Simultaneously, east of the settlement of Primorskoe, the settlements of Magdalinovka (whoops, misspelled as “Magdanilovka” on one of the maps…) (47°38′37″ N 35°27′07″ E, population in 2001: 462) and Zapasnoe (47°38′54″ N 35°32′05″ E, population in 2001: 52) were liberated. The Russian Armed Forces are reaching the left bank of the Konka River on the Kamyshevakha-Malokaterinovka line, enveloping the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Orekhov defensive hub along a large radius (the bed of the Konka River). Blocking enemy reserves on these lines will allow the envelopment of the city of Orekhov to continue along a small radius, in the direction of Novoyakovlevka - Yurkovka.



Overall, in the operational space of the Zaporozhye direction, we are seeing synchronized actions by the "East" and "Dnepr" groups of forces to envelop its southern part through activity on both flanks.