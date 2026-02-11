East Group Area of Responsibility; The yellow line with red dots represents the line of combat contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow represents the area of activity.

East Group Area of Responsibility; The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

Zaporozhye Direction; The blue lines divided by blue dashes: anti-tank ditch. The yellow line with dashes and dots: Line of Combat Contact December 27th, 2025.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' Group continue to advance into the depth of the enemy's defense and have liberated the settlement of Zaliznichnoe in Zaporozhye Oblast."



Under the control of the Russian Armed Forces is another nodal area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Gaichur defense line — the urban-type settlement of Zaliznichnoe (47°39′01″ N 36°09′58″ E, population in 2022: 1,052).



A well-fortified and carefully prepared defensive area, the settlement contains six large industrial enterprises that can easily be converted into defensive positions — from north to south: a feed mill, an oil depot, an auto repair plant, an elevator, a butter and cheese factory, and an asphalt plant. A railway line runs through the settlement from north to south. From east to west, the T-08-14 highway stretches towards the settlement of Omelnik.



Russian units have reached the Shestipole ravine, which west of the settlement of Gulyaipolskoe leads to the headwaters of the Zherebets River. Along this lowland, following the T-08-14 highway, it is 20.5 kilometers to the settlement of Omelnik, passing through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense areas of Gulyaipolskoe and Novoselovka.



The advance of Russian units to the settlement of Omelnik on the eastern sector of the direction and to the settlement of Yurkovka on the western sector will create a situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Orekhov grouping similar to the Krasnoarmeysk cauldron.

Considering the likely pressure from the Russian Armed Forces along the Verkhnyaya Tersa-Svoboda and Vozdvizhenka-Lesnoe axes, the operational situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is becoming critical.