ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow=Activity.

Krasnoarmeysk to Gulyaipole

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'East Group have liberated the settlement of Ostapovskoe in the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast."

The Russian Armed Forces have begun advancing along the right bank of the Gaichur River north of the point where the Yanchur River flows into it. The settlement of Ostapovskoe (47°52′55″ N, 36°12′11″ E, about 130 residents) has been liberated. Russian units have gained the ability to provide fire control over the C041433 road connecting the defensive positions in the Andreevka-Gerasimovka and Zarechnoe areas along with the logistics center in Ternovatoe.

Less than one kilometer downstream lies the settlement of Andreevka, the central position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces defense area Andreevka-Ostapovskoe-Gerasimovka.



The likely objective of further actions is the liberation of Andreevka. This is the last major enemy area on the right bank of the Gaichur River before reaching the radial highway H-15 (Zaporozhye - Pokrovskoe - Gavrilovka), which connects the Pokrovskoe defense sector with the interior of Ukraine. By cutting this highway, the Russian Armed Forces will create problems for several Ukrainian defense sectors in the eastern Dnepropetrovsk region.