Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'South' Group, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Chervonoe in the Donetsk People's Republic."

ЛБС 17.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 17th, 2024. Участок Активности=Area of Activity.

After active operations in the direction of the Strashnaya Ravine to Bezymyannoe, the command of the 'South' Group is shifting the zone of activity further south, in the direction of Yuzhnyi - Molocharka. Assault groups liberated the settlement of Chervonoe (48°33′48″ N, 37°46′56″ E, about 270 residents, labeled "Krasnoe" on the map of yesterday's report).

From Chervonoe to the northwest, the Rakit ridge stretches almost 3 kilometers, with an elevation about 15 meters above the surrounding terrain.

Securing this height will allow Russian units to establish fire control over the area where the defensive positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Nikolaevka-Podolskoe and Stenki districts are located. The advance of Russian forward units westward, towards the Molocharka reservoir area, cuts off supply and coordination between two large enemy defensive districts: the Verolyubovka district and the Nikolaevka-Podolskoe-Stenki district.



We observe a classic operational-tactical method of the Russian Armed Forces: driving wedges into several sections of the enemy's defense, at the junctions of the responsibility zones of neighboring positional districts. Then, depending on the enemy's reaction, these wedges are divided into sectors and flanking encirclements of these sectors are carried out, followed by the strangulation of everything moving within these half-cups. At the same time, a narrow gap is always left through which the stubborn enemy pumps new "raw material" into the cauldron. This allows the task to be accomplished with a high result in terms of the number of enemy personnel and material destroyed.



Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'Dnepr' group of forces liberated the settlement of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Oblast."

The legend in the bottom right: South Zaporozhye Oblast. The symbol that looks like a blue road is the anti-tank ditch, which partially blocks Orekhov.

As the situation develops on the right bank of the Gaichur River and near the city of Gulyaipole, there is increasing activity in the neighboring, very complex, section of Orekhov - Kamenskoe.



On November 16, 2025, the settlement of Malaya Tokmachka was liberated and units of the Russian Armed Forces took positions in direct view of the eastern outskirts of the city of Orekhov.



On December 8, on the opposite slopes of the watershed of the Tokmachka (purple) and Verbovaya (green) rivers, bypassing the anti-tank ditch from the south, assault units of the "Dnepr" Group liberated the settlement of Novodanilovka (47°31′33″ N, 35°49′30″ E, about 110 residents) and reached positions located one kilometer from the southern outskirts of the city of Orekhov.

Novodanilovka is located in the lowland of the Chubenkova ravine and the bed of the Verbovaya River, at an altitude of 53 meters above sea level. Interaction with neighboring units located on the right flank in the settlement of Malaya Tokmachka is complicated by the watershed ridge with an elevation of 119 meters above sea level. Control of this "appendage" between the villages of Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka is unclear. West of the village of Novodanilovka, the elevation reaches up to 130 meters above sea level (reminder: elevations are marked with a triangle and a number representing meters of elevation).



The nearest task, apparently, will be to establish control over the adjacent area with access to the heights on both flanks and to connect the bridgeheads of Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka.