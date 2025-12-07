ЛБС 20.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

ЛБС 20.6.2025=June 20th, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Andrey Belousov, congratulated the command and personnel of the 1486th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment and the 121st Motor Rifle Regiment on the liberation of the settlement of Kucherovka in the Kharkov Oblast."



"During the special military operation, the servicemen of the regiments, showing courage and bravery, successfully carry out combat missions, destroy enemy battle formations, and push them back from the occupied lines," the congratulatory telegram from the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation states.



The village of Kucherovka, located on the northeastern outskirts of the city of Kupyansk (49°42′54″ N, 37°40′30″ E, about 700 residents), is situated in a very convenient defensive position, in an area of difficult terrain with natural and artificial obstacles. To the west, it is surrounded by a peat bog; on the northern outskirts are the buildings of a large fishery. The northern and eastern parts of the village are bordered by the Gnilitsa river, separating it on the east from the settlement of Petropavlovka.

Russian assault units overcame these obstacles, liberated the settlement, and are preparing a bridgehead for the assault on the settlement of Podoly. This is the last settlement before the defense area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kupyansk Uzlovoy.



Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'Center' Group have completed the liberation of the settlement of Rovnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, continued the destruction of the surrounded Ukrainian Armed Forces group in the settlement of Dimitrov, and the clearing of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic."

The strangulation of the remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces group in the city of Dimitrov continues. The Ukrainian units trapped in a tight "cauldron" continue to resist, while the assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces are slowly and carefully clearing the urban ruins, advancing forward and have liberated the settlement of Rovnoe (48°18′01″ N, 37°13′10″ E, about 660 inhabitants). They have reached the beginning of the wide, branched, and extensive Gruzskaya ravine, which passes through the center of the northern quarters of Dimitrov and leads to the Kazenny Torets River near the northern outskirts of the settlement Novoeconomicheskoe.



The Dimitrov cauldron has little time left to boil. There is no way out of it. There is only an entrance "...and even that is not the right one" ("...и то - не тот"*).



