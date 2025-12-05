Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "As a result of coordinated actions by units of the 'South' Group, the settlement of Bezymyannoe in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated."



ЛБС 10.10.25=Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

ЛБС 17.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 17th, 2024. Участок Активности=Area of Activity.



The small settlement of Bezymyannoe (48°35′43″ N, 37°40′51″ E, population 10 people), like the settlement of Klinovoe liberated on December 1, holds important operational-tactical significance in the operation conducted by the command of the 'South' Group of the Russian Armed Forces.



What happened on 01.12.2025 in the area of the Strashny Yar ravine is significant as a breakthrough of the front line (which is why we marked this tactical sign on the map).

The settlement of Bezymyannoe is located, unlike Klinovoe (which is in the Klinovaya ravine), on an elevation 207 meters above sea level (all heights are marked with a triangle and their elevation in meters). To the east, about 2 kilometers away (in the Stenki tract), is the enemy defense area Stenki, at an elevation of 126.0 meters above sea level. To the southwest, at a distance of 1 kilometer, is the enemy defense area Izhevka (198 m above sea level). Positions in Bezymyannoe control a number of important roads passing through and near it (C050807) within the firing range of the Russian Armed Forces.

In the settlement itself, there is a crossroads of roads: the ring road C050802 (which changes its number to C050803 as it loops south and then eastward) and the radial road C050813 (Izhevka-Verolyubovka), which connects in Izhevka with the radial C050807, providing defense for the Verolyubovka area. Near the settlement is the Verolyubovka railway siding.



By advancing Klinovoe-Bezymyannoe, Russian units are breaking the defense node of Belokuzminovka-Novodmitrievka/Novodmitrovka and disrupting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' transport system in the operational depth of the breakthrough of the first line of defense. The western encirclement of the Verolyubovka area is practically formed. At the same time, according to unofficial data, assault units of the Russian Armed Forces from the east have reached the outskirts of Verolyubovka.

In the Klinovoe-Bezymyannoe area, Russian units have established a bridgehead on the watershed ridge between the Chasov Yar ravine and the Krivoy Torets River. Once they have taken control of Izhevka, Russian advanced groups will move toward the junction of the enemy's positional areas of Druzhkovka and Konstantinovka.





To the southeast begins the descent (along the Lukasheva ravine) into the vast valley of the Krivoy Torets River, where, 5 kilometers from Izhevka, runs the strategic H-20 road connecting the entire positional area of the Slavyansk-Druzhkovka agglomeration.