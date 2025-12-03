Brief Frontline Report – December 3rd, 2025
Summary by Marat Khairullin and Mikhail Popov.
Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Assault units of the 38th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th Army have liberated the settlement of Chervonoe in the Zaporozhye Oblast!"
The Russian Armed Forces group "East" is clearing the last areas on the right bank of the Gaichur River from Ukrainian Armed Forces units.
The liberation of the settlement of Chervonoe (Ukr. Vysokoe, 47°39′22″ N, 36°23′17″ E, about 510 residents) is part of preparing the rear, the interaction system, and the support for the units of the Russian group to accomplish the task of reaching the left bank of the Gaichur River in the area southeast of the city of Gulyaipole.
The defense area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Veseloe - Zelenyi Gai - Chervonoe, which the Russian Armed Forces eliminated on December 3, increased cover for Russian Forces along the Veseloe - Stepanovka - Mezhirich route, which crosses the Gaichur River in two places: towards the settlement of Marfopol and further south, near Mezhirich - with another opening towards Reshetilovskoe - Konstantinovka - Mirnoe.
Taking control of this route ensures the Russian group the ability to maneuver forces and means along the entire southern flank of the Gulyaipole sector.
It is assumed that the crossing of the Gaichur River will take place in several locations, possibly with the first frosts. On the southern flank (Marfopol-Dorozhnyanka), units of the Russian group have already prepared a bridgehead on the left bank of the river for a possible encirclement of Gulyaipole and breaking through the enemy's defense system west of the river, along the watershed ridge of the Gaichur River and the system of Dorozhnyanska ravines (the red arrow moving north from Dorozhnyanka).
Russia has both political leaders and a military to be proud of, sadly, unlike Israel, Europe and the USA! Zionism is the root of much evil!!
The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are the gift that keeps on giving.
Vladimir Vladimirovich seemed to go through all of the emotions over the last few days. His meeting in army-fatigues with Russian Command, expressing disgust that scum of the earth Zelensky and his Nazi Brigades are feeding ordinary conscripts, majority Slavs, into a meat grinder.
Then the meeting with Trumpelthinskin's Special Envoys, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dumb, his only two friends in the world, both working for the Mossad and with Kushner and Witkoff trying to flog Gaza Timeshares on the side.
Talk about Mafia Don the Snake-Oil Salesman! At least he's not screaming for a Ceasefire.
The Coalition of the Unhinged/Unclean will be traumatised at least.