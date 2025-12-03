ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow=Activity. Yes, Chervonoe was misspelled, but we will fix it later*

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Assault units of the 38th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th Army have liberated the settlement of Chervonoe in the Zaporozhye Oblast!"



The Russian Armed Forces group "East" is clearing the last areas on the right bank of the Gaichur River from Ukrainian Armed Forces units.

The liberation of the settlement of Chervonoe (Ukr. Vysokoe, 47°39′22″ N, 36°23′17″ E, about 510 residents) is part of preparing the rear, the interaction system, and the support for the units of the Russian group to accomplish the task of reaching the left bank of the Gaichur River in the area southeast of the city of Gulyaipole.



The defense area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Veseloe - Zelenyi Gai - Chervonoe, which the Russian Armed Forces eliminated on December 3, increased cover for Russian Forces along the Veseloe - Stepanovka - Mezhirich route, which crosses the Gaichur River in two places: towards the settlement of Marfopol and further south, near Mezhirich - with another opening towards Reshetilovskoe - Konstantinovka - Mirnoe.

Taking control of this route ensures the Russian group the ability to maneuver forces and means along the entire southern flank of the Gulyaipole sector.



It is assumed that the crossing of the Gaichur River will take place in several locations, possibly with the first frosts. On the southern flank (Marfopol-Dorozhnyanka), units of the Russian group have already prepared a bridgehead on the left bank of the river for a possible encirclement of Gulyaipole and breaking through the enemy's defense system west of the river, along the watershed ridge of the Gaichur River and the system of Dorozhnyanska ravines (the red arrow moving north from Dorozhnyanka).