A message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'West' Group have taken control of the settlement of Boguslavka in the Kharkov Oblast as a result of decisive actions."

Yellow line with diagonal slashes: Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Orange: Area of Activity.

The main troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are pinned down by attempts to retake the city of Kupyansk. In the final days of December, the enemy attempted to counterattack the northern base of the Borovaya salient to restore transport links between the right bank and the southern part of the Kupyansk sector. To achieve this, they need to regain control over the Kupyansk-Borovaya highway and connect the flanks of the Kupyansk direction via crossings in the settlements of Borovaya and Senkovo. The enemy's main axes of advance were Glushkovka - Kolesnikovka (Glushkovka is just north of Kolesnikovka) and Borovaya - Zagryzovo. Russian Armed Forces units repelled the Nazi attacks, halted them in the areas of Glushkovka and Novoplatonovka, then counterattacked themselves and liberated the settlement of Boguslavka (49°28′29″ N 37°41′01″ E, population in 2015 approx. 1,160) on December 30. The village of Boguslavka is located on the left bank of the Oskol River at the confluence of the Lozovaya River.

Russian Armed Forces units retained their positions and created a threat of encirclement for the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping positioned in the area of Novaya Kruglyakovka.



Taking advantage of the enemy's concentration of main efforts near the city of Kupyansk, Russian Armed Forces units activated the direction towards the settlement of Rubtsy further south and advanced into the area of the settlement of Koroviy Yar. This has deepened the southern base of the Borovaya salient and is pressing the enemy against the Oskol River.





A message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Dnepr' Group have liberated the settlement of Lukyanovskoe in the Zaporozhye Oblast as a result of decisive operations."

Zaporozhye Direction; The blue lines divided by blue dashes: anti-tank ditches. The yellow line with dashes and dots: Line of Combat Contact December 27th, 2025.

Following the liberation of the settlement of Stepnogorsk (27.12.2025), units of the 7th Guards Air Assault Division built upon their success and liberated the settlement of Lukyanovskoe (47°36′41″ N 35°26′48″ E, population in 2001: 143) on December 30. The village of Lukyanovskoye is situated at the head of the Shirokaya ravine. This ravine transitions into the Sukhaya ravine downstream, flows into the Yanchekrak River, and provides access to the highland of the watershed between the Konka River and the Shirokaya-Sukhaya-Yanchekrak River drainage system. Four kilometers to the northeast lies the settlement of Novoyakovlevka, which controls the intersection of roads С081306 (Novoyakovlevka-Kamyshevakha) and О-081342 (Novoyakovlevka-Tavriyskoye-Orekhov). East of the village of Novoyakovlevka, stretching approximately 17 kilometers from northwest to southeast to the settlement of Nesteryanka, lies an elevated interfluvial area devoid of settlements.

By advancing onto this highland, Russian formations are establishing an extensive bridgehead. From this position, they can control the Н-08 highway (Zaporozhye-Kamyshevakha-Orekhov), which runs along the Konka River bed, and can execute a deep envelopment of the city of Orekhov from the northwest.



The immediate objective is likely the liberation of the settlement of Magdalinovka.



Terrain Elevation Reference:



· East of the settlement of Novoyakovlevka: Elevation point 121.0. East 8 kilometers near the settlement of Yurkovka: Elevation point 36.0. This results in an 85-meter elevation differential over 8 km.



· Settlement of Magdalinovka: Elevation point 99.0. North 5.5 kilometers near the settlement of Zaporozhets: Elevation point 28.0. This results in a 71-meter elevation differential over 5.5 km.