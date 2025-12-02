On November 30, at a meeting with the senior military command, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin was informed about the liberation of the settlements of Volchansk, Krasnoarmeysk, and Dobropole.



On December 2, 2025, the MOD of the Russian Federation reported: "The servicemen of the assault units of the 69th Guards Motor Rifle Krasnoselskaya Order of Lenin Red Banner Division, the 72nd Motor Rifle Division, the 1009th Motor Rifle Regiment, and the 128th Motor Rifle Brigade of the 'North' Group, with the support of artillery and strike drones, destroyed equipment, firing points, and command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Volchansk, Kharkov Oblast (50°17′17″ N, 36°56′46″ E, about 18,127 inhabitants in 2013).

Northeast Kharkov Oblast; ЛБС 28.11.2025=Line of Combat Contact November 28th, 2025. (Legend in the top left.)

The assault groups cleared enemy positions, liberating the city from the remnants of the AFU garrison. The enemy used Volchansk as a strong, fortified area with underground communications and a defensive line along the Volchya River, involving large enterprises such as the Volchansk Aggregate Plant and the Elevator.

The liberation of Volchansk allowed the expansion of the buffer security zone in the Kharkov region. State flags of the Russian Federation were raised at key strongholds."



The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Andrey Belousov, congratulated the command and personnel of the 27th Guards Motor Rifle Omsk-Novobug Red Banner Order of the Bogdana Khmelnitsky Division, the 30th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, and the 439th Motor Rifle Regiment on the liberation of the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Northwest Donetsk Direction, Krasnoarmeysk to Dobropole

"Today, breaking through the enemy's defense and occupying more advantageous positions, the 506th and 1435th motor rifle regiments, with assault units, are confidently advancing forward in the Krasnoarmeysk direction, ensuring the success of the entire troop grouping," said the congratulatory message from the Russian Defense Minister to the 27th Motor Rifle Division.

The city of Krasnoarmeysk (2016 - 2025: Pokrovsk, 48°17′ N, 37°11′ E, population in 2001: 62,158) was one of the centers of the coal industry of Ukraine and one of the main transport hubs of Donbass, including the Pokrovsk railway junction with sorting and depot facilities. The European route E50 (M30 on Russian maps), of continental significance, passes through the city, connected by interchanges to several other highways."

ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow=Activity.

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Servicemen of the 37th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 36th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East' Group liberated the settlement of Dobropole (47°46′57″ N, 36°11′43″ E, about 440 inhabitants) in the Zaporozhye Oblast.

Units advanced along the right bank of the Gaichur River, expanding the control zone and systematically clearing the interfluve within their area of responsibility.



A large defensive node covering more than 18 sq. km, equipped with an anti-tank ditch, tetrahedron obstacles (dragon's teeth, you can see in the video above), explosive and non-explosive barriers, was brought under control.



The advance of the 'East' Group from two directions deprived the enemy of maneuvering routes and forced them to abandon part of the fortifications without attempting to organize a defense.



During the battles in the Dobropole area, the enemy lost more than 15 pieces of equipment and a large number of personnel."



The Ministry of Defense continues: "Assault units of the 38th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th Combined Arms Army of the 'East' Group liberated the settlement of Zelenyi Gai in the Zaporozhye Oblast.



Units completed the encirclement and defeat of Ukrainian formations in the area of this defensive node, destroyed enemy personnel and about 15 pieces of equipment. An area of more than 8 sq. km was brought under control.



The liberation of Zelenyi Gai (47°40′44″ N, 36°23′51″ E, about 120 inhabitants) created a critical situation for the enemy, whose defense lost integrity and was reduced to isolated firing points. The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not manage to withdraw its units from the positions."



