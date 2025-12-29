Slavyansk Direction; Area of Seversk to Raigorodok. Yellow line with dashes: Line of Combat Contact November 21st, 2025. Blue line with arches and dots: 1st Slavyansk-Konstantinovka Line.

Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstsntinovka. Yellow line with red dots: Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defence: "Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov congratulated the command and personnel of the 164th and 169th separate motorized rifle brigades on the liberation of the settlement of Dibrova in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Following activity on the central sector of the Seversk Salient, where the enemy concentrated main forces to contain the advance of Russian units along the Sukhaya River line (look north of Reznikovka), the Russian Armed Forces have shifted their area of activity to the north of the sector, towards the northern base of the salient.



On December 29th, the liberation of the settlement of Dibrova was announced (coordinates: 48°55′13″ N, 37°51′01″ E; population in 2001 approx. 330 people). This small settlement is located in the lowland of the Seversky Donets River valley on the left bank, in swampy, forested terrain with numerous lakes and no developed road network. The question arises: why?



First, the line of the northern face of the Seversk Salient is being expanded, and its base is becoming deeper.



Second, if you look at a more detailed map, you can see that a bridgehead is being prepared for:



a) A tactical objective – enveloping the city of Liman from the south and cutting off supply lines along the T-05-14 highway Liman - Slavyansk;

b) An operational objective – the Yampol-Dibrova-Nikolaevka axis, reaching the left flank of the first line of defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Slavyansk-Konstantinovka fortified area. This line starts from the settlement of Nikolaevka and stretches along the watershed of the Bakhmutka and Kazennyi Torets rivers, along the ridge of which runs the Seversky Donets - Donetsk channel. From the north, the settlement of Nikolaevka is covered by the enemy's defence area Piskunovka - Starodubovka, located on the right bank of the Seversky Donets River.

Following the logic of the proven and effective "seesaw" strategy of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, a resurgence of activity at the southern base of the salient, in the area of Fedorovka - Klinovoe - Verolyubovka, is quite likely.