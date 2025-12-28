Krasnoarmeysk to Dobropole; Northwest Donetsk Direction

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Center' Group, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the settlements of Dimitrov, Rodinskoe, Artemovka, and Volnoe of the Donetsk People's Republic."



On December 27 and 28, the Russian Armed Forces liberated six settlements in the operational zones of the "Center" and "East" groupings. On December 28, the liberation of the settlements of Artemovka/Sofiyevka, Volnoe, and Rodinskoe was announced. They are all located on the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) direction within the area of responsibility of the "Center" Group. All of them are situated at key points on the line of contact.



The populated settlement of Artemovka, called Sofiyevka since 2016 (48°29′28″ N 37°22′45″ E, population in 2001 about 540 people), a large settlement located on the right bank of the Kazenyi Torets River, through which passes the C050828 road linking the enemy's Shakhovo defense area with the city of Druzhkovka (one of the cities of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration). This supply route for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is now cut off.

During the fighting in the Dobropole Salient, the enemy was forced to introduce a number of reserve units and military formations from other sectors into its area to eliminate the created threat of envelopment of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration from the west. Having completed the task of drawing out enemy forces and means, the Russian breakthrough units withdrew to the Shakhovo - Novoe Shakhovo line.



On December 28, 2025, the liberation of the settlement of Volnoe was announced (48°28′22″ N 37°13′33″ E, population in 2001 about 70 people). This is one of the settlements near which fighting took place during the Dobropole Breakthrough by the Russian Armed Forces. It is located on a small ridge separating the Byk River and the 'Western' and Velikaya Ravines, which form the source of the Gruzskaya River.

Thus, by strengthening the bridgehead in the settlement of Volnoe, an option appeared to expand the wedge to the northwest, cutting off the enemy's northern grouping (on the Stepi - Kucherov Yar - Krasny Kut line) from the grouping located to the south (on the Stepi - Belitskoe - Grishino line).

"Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Andrey Belousov congratulated the command and personnel of the 9th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Mariupol-Khingan Order of the Republic Brigade on the liberation of the settlement of Rodinskoe of the Donetsk People's Republic."



The Russian Armed Forces grouping in the Dobropole sector of the Pokrovsk direction advanced beyond the line of the Novodonetskoe - Krasnoarmeysk railway branch, in the Dorozhnoe - Krasnoarmeysk section, and on December 28, 2025, the liberation of the city of Rodinskoe was announced (48°21′11″ N 37°12′36″ E, population in 2022 about 9,850 people). This is a mining city with a network of roads and railway branches connecting settlements in the operational area.

With the liberation of Rodinskoe, the Russian Armed Forces have gained full control over the ridge dominating the entire territory of the sector—the watershed of the Kazenyi Torets and Samara rivers (which flows west of the map's borders). All drainage flows begin from this ridge, through a network of ravines and gullies forming the Byk, Vodyanaya, and Grishinka rivers, which flow west into the Samara River.

These are strategic heights. Having gained full control over them, the Russian Armed Forces will liberate the northern part of the DPR and eliminate the Ukrainian Armed Forces nest built in the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.