Slavyansk to Zaporozhye

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "At one of the command posts of the Joint Group of Forces, Vladimir Putin held a meeting on the situation in the special military operation zone.



The Supreme Commander-in-Chief heard a report from the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov. The commanders of the 'Center' and 'East' Groupings, as well as unit commanders, reported on the progress of combat missions, in particular regarding the liberation of the cities of Dimitrov (Mirnograd) in the Donetsk People's Republic and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Oblast."

Krasnoarmeysk to Dobropole

The city of Dimitrov (48°18′08″ N 37°15′41″ E, population 56,702 in 2001, approximately 1,500 as of 26.12.2025). A major mining center of the DPR.

Since December 2nd, following the liberation of the city of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping defending the city of Dimitrov found itself in an operational encirclement, and the Russian Armed Forces began its destruction.

During the direct line on December 19th, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the city (Dimitrov) was completely surrounded. Over the course of eight days, the final clearing of the city and the industrial facilities located within its territory was conducted.

Line with diagonal dashes: Line of Combat Contact as of September 9th, 2024. Orange dotted line: Line of Combat Contact as of November 1st, 2024. Red dotted line: Line of Combat Contact December 1st, 2024.

On December 27th, the city was liberated, and the military formations of the Russian Armed Forces involved in the operation to liquidate the encircled Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping are ready to carry out new tasks.



For clarity, we are including a map of the Krasnoarmeysk sector with the lines of combat contact going back as far as September 12, 2024.

[Translator Note: There are reports on the liberation of Sofievka and Rodinskoe that have yet to be stated by the Ministry of Defense, so we will wait to update the map.]



The Russian Minister of Defense congratulated the servicemen of the 60th and 57th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigades on the liberation of the settlement of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Oblast.

Map legend: the yellow line with red dots, ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow=Activity.

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Andrey Belousov, congratulated the command and personnel of the 60th Separate Red Banner Order of Kutuzov II Degree Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 57th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Krasnograd Red Banner Order of Suvorov II Degree Brigade on the liberation of the settlement of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Oblast.



"Servicemen of these formations, demonstrating resilience and courage, continue the glorious traditions of their victorious ancestors, achieving high results in the performance of combat tasks."



The Russian Armed Forces have completely liberated the territory of the interfluve between the Yanchur and Gaichur rivers.



On December 27, 2025, the city of Gulyaipole was liberated (47°39′52″ N 36°15′47″ E, population 16,829 in 2001, approximately 150 in 2025). It is a major industrial and transportation center which the Ukrainian Armed Forces had prepared for a prolonged defense. The Kusungur magnesium ore deposit is located in the area of the city.



Following the liberation of Gulyaipole, the Russian Armed Forces face the task of liberating the entire territory of the Zaporozhye Oblast. To accomplish this task, bridgeheads have been prepared on the flanks and in the center of the axis.

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Andrey Belousov, congratulated the command and personnel of the 247th Guards Air Assault Caucasian Cossack Order of Kutuzov Regiment on the liberation of the settlement of Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Oblast.

The yellow line with diagonal dashes: Line of Combat Contact March 3rd, 2025. Orange: Activity

On the left flank of the Zaporozhye axis, in step with the right flank (where the city of Gulyaipole was liberated), the urban-type settlement of Stepnogorsk has been liberated (47°35′10″ N 35°21′50″ E, population: 6,083 in 1989, 4,510 residents in 2013, approximately 350 in 2025). The settlement was built as a satellite city for the Tavrichesky Mining and Processing Plant to develop the Velikotokmak manganese ore deposit. However, in 1995, the Ukrainian government mothballed the only mine, and the settlement ceased to develop.



Currently, demand for raw materials for ferroalloys is high, and "someone" has lost yet another deposit promised by the Zelensky junta.

