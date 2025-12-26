Map legend: the yellow line with red dots, ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow=Activity.

A message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "The guardsmen of the 37th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 36th Combined Arms Army of the 'East' Group, having advanced up to four kilometers in depth and up to six kilometers along the front, have established control over the settlement of Kosovtsevo in Zaporozhye Oblast and the adjacent territory with a total area of more than 23 square kilometers.



The capture of Kosovtsevo has made it possible to form a bridgehead for further offensive actions by units of the 'East' Group in the direction of the settlement of Ternovatoe."





The Russian Armed Forces are expanding the bridgehead on the left bank of the Gaichur River at the center of the Gulyaipole axis.

The settlement of Kosovtsevo (47°48′36″ N 36°08′24″ E, approximately 170 inhabitants) is located about one kilometer south of the settlement of Ternovatoe, the main Ukrainian Armed Forces transport hub in this sector. This action has created a southern envelopment of Ternovatoe and driven a "wedge" into the center of the enemy's defensive line, forcing the enemy to maneuver forces and assets from the Pokrovskoe sector. The apex of the "wedge" is on the ridge of the watershed between the Gaichur and Verkhnyaya Tersa rivers, along which the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole railway runs. In official summaries, this is referred to as an "improvement of positions along the forward line."