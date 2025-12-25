Slavyansk Direction, area of Seversk to Raigorodok. Yellow dashed line: Line of Combat Contact November 24, 2025. Blue barrier line: 1st Slavyansk to Konstantinovka line of defense.

Northwest DPR; area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstantinovka Yellow line with red dots=Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'South' Group, through decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Svyato-Pokrovskoe in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Following the liberation of the city of Seversk by the Russian Armed Forces, and in line with established tactics, they began fragmenting the Seversk Salient into sections. The Seversk Salient is roughly delineated to the north by the Seversky Donets River, with its northern base along the Platonovka-Zakotnoe line. To the south, it is shaped by the Vasyukovka River, with its southern base along the Petrovskoe-Vasyukovka line.

On December 25, the settlement of Svyato-Pokrovskoe/Kirovo (48°49′47″ N 38°03′23″ E, approximately 540 residents) was liberated. Until 2016, it was known as Kirovo. Directly adjacent to it from the west is the settlement of Reznikovka, which stretches for nine kilometers along the Sukhaya River.

The advance into Svyato-Pokrovskoe drives a wedge into the Seversk Salient. Continuing the advance along the bed of the Sukhaya River on the Svyato-Pokrovskoe - Kaleniki line would split the salient into two parts located on two main watersheds (note, a "watershed" is the high point between two rivers): north of the watershed between the Seversky Donets and Sukhaya rivers, and south of the watershed between the Sukhaya and Vasyukovka rivers. Both watersheds share a common upward slope from the Bakhmutka River towards the west and southwest (rivers here flow from west to east and from south to north). This upward slope of the two watersheds ends at the meridional ridge of the main watershed between the Kazenyi Torets and Bakhmutka rivers, which stretches from north to south along the line Nikolaevka - Chasov Yar - Kurdyumovka.

The channel of the Seversky Donets - Donetsk canal runs along the highest points of this ridge. The main positional area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on DPR territory—the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration—is located beyond the western slopes of this watershed.



The positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' first line of defense, protecting the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk defense district, are located on the eastern slopes of the main watershed, while the second defensive line is on the western slopes. Between them, in the area of the main high ground, the enemy has equipped blocking positions. Their primary tasks are to contain Russian units that have broken through into the operational-tactical depth of the enemy's defense, to strike the flanks of forward units, and to organize kill zones.



The method of the Russian General Staff is to fragment the defense into sections by driving in "wedges," consolidating bridgeheads, and expanding these "wedges," during which enemy groups in blocking positions are destroyed. Where possible, deep envelopments are organized.



Why are "cauldrons" sparingly organized? The answer is provided by Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk. These are highly complex operations requiring a double allocation of forces: for defending the outer perimeter of the "cauldron" and for conducting clearing operations inside the cauldron while repelling enemy counterattacks aimed at breaking the encirclement. Therefore, deeper envelopments with operational encirclement are primarily organized. This forces the enemy to withdraw, allows for their destruction during the retreat, and enables advancement on their heels to the next defensive line.