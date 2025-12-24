Map legend: the yellow line with red dots, ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow=Activity.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Assault units of the 36th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the 29th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East' Group, while expanding the bridgehead on the western bank of the Gaichur River, have taken control of the settlement of Zarechnoe in Zaporozhye Oblast.



Personnel from the Far East have cleared an area of the enemy's defenses at the junction of Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Oblast in the Gaichur River area, spanning nine square kilometers.



Furthermore, units of the 'East' Group have taken control of a section of the road connecting the settlements of Bratskoe and Ternovatoe."

The Russian Armed Forces are expanding the bridgehead on the left bank of the Gaichur River along the Gerasimovka-Peschanoe-Zarechnoe line. On December 24, the settlement of Zarechnoe (47°51′14″ N, 36°11′05″ E, approximately 15 residents) was liberated. It was once a large village in the Novonikolaevsky district of Zaporozhye Oblast but is now in decline, with no more than 5 permanent residents. The river in this area is winding, forming inlets, oxbow lakes, and marshy lakes.



After Russian units reached the Gerasimovka-Peschanoe-Zarechnoe line, they gained control over the outlets of the Krinichevataya, Shirokaya, and Ternovataya ravines. These ravines originate on the watershed of the Gaichur and Verkhnyaya Tersa rivers. Along the ridge of this watershed runs the Pokrovskoe-Ternovatoe railway line, allowing for the envelopment of the Ternovatoe transport hub from the north.



Operating from the Gerasimovka-Zarechnoe bridgehead, Russian units gain operational freedom to execute envelopments of Ukrainian Armed Forces groupings on the southern face of the Pokrovskoe sector or the northern face of the Gulyaipole sector, depending on the tactical situation.