Northeast of the Kharkov Oblast; the yellow line with dashes and dots represents the line of combat contact as of November 28th, 2025. The highlighted area is the zone of activity.

Report from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group have taken control of the settlement of Prilipka, Kharkov Oblast, through offensive operations."



Following the liberation of the settlement of Vilcha on December 22 by units of the 69th Guards Motorized Rifle Division and the 128th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, their neighbors to the right—units of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Division—exploited this success and liberated the settlement of Prilipka (50°15′14″ N, 36°50′49″ E, approximately 60 residents). The village is located on the left bank of the Pechenizhke Reservoir (on the Seversky Donets River). Two kilometers downstream, enemy positions are located, anchored on the settlement of Grafskoe, which together with the settlement of Simonovka forms a Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive area. This area covers crossing points in the vicinity of the settlement of Verkhnyaya Pisarevka—in area of the "prosecutor's dacha of the Kharkov region"—and protects supply and maneuver routes on the left bank of the river.

It appears the primary objective of the Russian Armed Forces' "North" Group at this stage is the destruction of the enemy's Grafskoe-Simonovka defensive area and to advance to the crossing points over the Seversky Donets River near the settlement of Verkhnyaya Pisarevka. A possible reactivation of the Staritsa sector is also noted.



Report from the Russian Ministry of Defense: Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Andrey Belousov congratulated the command and personnel of the 36th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Lozovaya Red Banner Brigade on the liberation of the settlement of Andreevka, Dnepropetrovsk Oblast.



"This victory continues the heroic path of this formation and will forever remain a symbol of courage and resilience for future generations of the Fatherland's defenders," stated the congratulatory telegram from the Russian Minister of Defense.

Map legend: the yellow line with red dots, ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow=Activity.

In the north of the Gulyaipole sector, Russian Armed Forces continue to breach the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive line and are advancing towards the southern face of the Pokrovskoe sector, with the aim of cutting the H-15 highway. On December 23, the settlement of Andreevka (47°53′58″ N, 36°11′29″ E, approximately 750 residents) was liberated. Downstream on the right bank of the Gaichur River, there are no settlements. Three kilometers away is the settlement of Pisantsy, located beyond the H-15 highway in the area where the Gaichur and Volchya rivers converge.

With the liberation of Andreevka, units of the "East" Group have seized an operationally and tactically important bridgehead. The process of dismantling the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Pokrovskoe defensive sector has begun.