Northeast of the Kharkov Oblast (Volchansk to Beliy Kolodez); the yellow line with dashes and dots represents the line of combat contact as of November 28th, 2025. The highlighted area is the zone of activity.

Statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov congratulated the command and personnel of the 69th Guards Krasnoselskaya Order of Lenin, Red Banner Motor Rifle Division on the liberation of the settlement of Vilcha in the Kharkov region."



The Russian Armed Forces are preparing a bridgehead for developing an offensive along the Beliy Kolodez - Velikiy Burluk - Kupyansk axis. Russian units are beginning to advance towards it from the city of Kupyansk.



On the right flank of the Volchansk sector, fighting is ongoing along the Staritsa-Prilipka-Liman line with the objective of clearing enemy positions and strongholds located along the Seversky Donets River and cutting off the enemy grouping stationed on the left bank of the river from support from the Kharkov (right-bank) sector.

In the center of the Volchansk sector, formations of the 44th Army Corps, in cooperation with units of the 69th Guards Motor Rifle Division, are advancing with the objective of cutting off the Ukrainian Armed Forces' nodal area in Beliy Kolodez from supply along the Verkhnyaya Pisarevka - Losevka - Beliy Kolodez road and reaching the Polnaya River line. During the execution of this task, the settlement of Vilcha (50°14′52″ N, 36°57′10″ E, approx. 1,639 residents) has been liberated. It is a small, organized urban-type settlement. It was planned with plots of 20 acres for buildings and 20 for vegetable gardens. It was founded in 1992. Its residents are relocated from the Chernobyl zone (from the settlement of the same name). Two kilometers to its northeast lies the T-21-04 road.

Evidently, the enemy understands the importance of this axis and will stubbornly hold onto its well-prepared, pre-established positions.



Likely, not least to solve this task, the Russian Armed Forces have begun operations on another section of the state border in the neighboring Sumy region. On December 20th, the settlement of Vysokoe in the eastern central part of Sumy region was liberated.

Sumy Oblast

Throughout December 22nd, reports have been coming in of active actions by Russian assault groups south of Vysokoe, along the Grabovskoe - Ryasnoe axis, with entries into these settlements and the capture of servicemen from the 119th Territorial Defense Brigade of Ukraine.

This sector is important because, at a distance of about 12.5 kilometers from the state border, runs the P-45 rocade highway Sumy - Bogodukhov - Kharkov (in the Slavgorod area, the border is about 2 kilometers away from it).

Fire control over this highway will allow the restriction of enemy maneuver of forces and means along the border protection strip. Along the railway line Proseki - Krasnopole - Sumy, it is about 45 kilometers to the city of Sumy. Along the border, a line of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions is deployed, relying on transport hubs in the settlements of Ugroedy, Krasnopole, and Mezenovka.



The terrain is difficult, heavily rugged with numerous forests, ravines, and rivers. The Vysokoe - Taratutino - Khmelevka horizontal watershed runs here, with the highest point in Sumy region located in the area of Vysokoe (246.4, marked with a triangle on the map). North of it, rivers flow from east to west, while to the south there are meridional watersheds with rivers flowing from north to south.



These actions demonstrate that the Russian Armed Forces have sufficient forces and means to begin active operations on a new axis. As for whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces have enough reserves, and from which sector they will withdraw their units to plug this gap—we will see soon enough.



One thing is clear: the Russian General Staff has prepared another "seesaw" for Syrsky's Nazis and will keep it rocking, simultaneously straining the neighboring Volchansk axis with its activity.