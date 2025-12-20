Sumy Oblast; the red represents the Buffer Zone created by the RF.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Vysokoe in the Sumy region."

The settlement of Vysokoe (50°44′59″ N, 35°28′12″ E, approximately 30 residents) is located near one of the sources of the Syrovatka River (the Tankaya eventually feeds into it). A large forest tract, the Velykiy (Oak) Forest, adjoins the village. A railway line runs nearby, with the nearest station Pushkarnoe located 2 km away (in Proseki).

The village is on the border with Russia; on the Russian side, the settlements of Vysokoe and Podvysokoe are adjacent.



The enemy territory in this sector is controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 119th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade. This is the same brigade whose servicemen recorded a video in February 2024 stating their desire to lay down their weapons and complaining about "meat assaults" and betrayal. Positions in the settlement of Vysokoe were held by units of the 2nd Battalion of this brigade, which have now withdrawn beyond the Popovka-Proseki road.



The state border of the Russian Federation in this section has a salient (near Vyazovoe) protruding into Russian territory. The liberated village is located at the southern base of this salient. The northern base is controlled by Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the settlement of Kruglik (Sumy region).



If the next step by the Russian Armed Forces is the liberation of the village of Kruglik, then another bridgehead will be created at the northern base. With converging strikes from Kruglik - Moskalevka and Vysokoe - Moskalevka, the (Vyazovoe) salient will be eliminated, and in this area, a sector of a buffer zone will be created with a potential direction towards the district center of Krasnopole.





Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Center' Group liberated the settlement of Svetloe in the Donetsk People's Republic and continued the destruction of the encircled enemy in the settlement of Dimitrov (Mirnograd) in the Donetsk People's Republic."

The village of Svetloe (48°18′26″ N, 37°13′47″ E, approximately 1025 residents) is in the area of the city of Dimitrov (Mirnograd), renamed by the self-proclaimed authorities as the khutor (hamlet) of Rodina (implying it is their homeland).

Assault units of the Russian Armed Forces are splitting the northern quarters of the city into two parts. The northern part, with Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the area of the "Novator" and "12-bis" mines, relies on the northern arm of the Gruzskaya ravine. Positions in the southern part are in the area of the Tsentralnaya mine and further south in the area of the "3-3 bis" mine, relying on the southern arm of the Gruzskaya ravine.



The noose is tightening ever tighter, and from the darkness of Ukrainian Mirnograd emerges the Russian Dimitrov.



Like Ivan Tsarevich from a boiling cauldron.



[Note: In a classic Russian fairy tale, the hero Ivan Tsarevich (a prince) is thrown into a boiling cauldron (or sometimes a burning oven) by the villain, Koschei the Deathless. Instead of being killed, Ivan emerges from the ordeal reborn, stronger, more handsome, and often invincible. It is a trial by fire that transforms him, purifying and empowering him.



The city, like Ivan, is being subjected to a purging, transformative fire. It is emerging from this trial not as "Mirnograd" (the name given by post-2014 Ukrainian authorities), but as "Dimitrov" (its Soviet-era name, which Russia and the DPR use). The implication is that the battle is purifying the city of its "Ukrainian" identity and restoring its "true" (pro-Russian/Soviet) self, reborn and stronger.]