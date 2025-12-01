Northwest DPR, area of Seversk-Slavyansk-Konstantinovka. ЛБС 10.10.25=Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'South' Group have advanced deep into the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Klinovoe in the Donetsk People's Republic."



After the liberation of Ivanopole settlement (on the southern outskirts of Konstantinovka city) on November 25th,

the Russian Armed Forces, following a well-practiced tactic, sharply changed their area of activity, swinging the "pendulum" in the opposite direction - north of Konstantinovka city. By a rapid thrust from the line of the Strashny Yar ravine, they cut the C050808 route (Semenovka-Belokuzminovka-Verolyubovka) and disrupted the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces defense node Belokuzminovka - Verolyubovka. Then they advanced about 6.5 kilometers and reached the settlement of Klinovoe (48°36′53″ N, 37°40′26″ E, about 30 inhabitants).

Klinovoe is a small settlement, but it is located in an area that allows control over transport routes and seriously disrupts the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the operational depth of the first defense line at the junction of the Druzhkovka and Konstantinovka nodes.

Firstly, the Kramatorsk-Chasov Yar railway branch has been cut off (Marked in red below).



Secondly, in the Klinovoe area there is the Klinovy Yar ravine with access to a dominant height (225.4 meters), on which there is a large clay quarry.

Thirdly, the C050807 route (Druzhkovka-Izhevka-Novodmitrovka; the last is spelled Novodmytryevka on one of the maps; this is a variation of the Ukrainian name), which provides transport connection between the two defensive lines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the blocking positions in the operational depth of the first line, is now under fire control of Russian units.

Fourthly, there is the possibility of a deep envelopment, reaching the rear positions of the Ukrainian defense area of Verolyubovka and cutting the Verolyubovka-Stenki-Novodmitrovka node.



Preparation for this breakthrough of the defense line and penetration into the operational depth of the enemy began in September 2025. On September 5, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlements of Markovo and Fedorovka, broke through the first defense line, and split the Ukrainian defense node Novomarkovo-Markovo-Mayskoye along the O0521 route. On September 27, they liberated the settlement of Mayskoe and created a threat to both flanks of the enemy's position group relying on the Strashny Yar ravine. In the reports of those days, it was assumed that one of the directions of successive development would be towards the settlement of Kurtovka, at the junction of the enemy's defense between the Druzhkovka and Konstantinovka areas (west of Klinovoe).



It should be noted that these actions are directly related to the activity of the Russian grouping to the north, on the southern face of the Seversk sector (Petrovskoe/Pazeno-Vasyukovka line).

In this direction, the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces is conducting a very skillful operational game.

