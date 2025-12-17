Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
12m

Looks like it's on to Odessa.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Marat Khairullin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture