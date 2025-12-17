Map legend: the yellow line with red dots, ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow=Activity.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' Group continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defense and liberated the populated area of Gerasimovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast."



Continuing to build on the success achieved in the liberation (December 15) of the Peschanoe settlement, units of the 36th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade broke through the line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the right bank of the Gaichur River and continue to destroy the area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's defense in the Bratskoe - Gerasimovka - Peschanoe sector. On December 17, the settlement of Gerasimovka (47°52′49″ N, 36°10′19″ E, about 80 residents) was liberated. This area consists of the enemy's blocking positions providing defense in the operational depth of the direction and is part of the system of blocking positions covering the railway and the H-15 highway from the south and the C081202 bypass. This system of blocking positions also includes the enemy's defense area from the right bank (of the Gaichur) side of Pisantsy to Volnoe and on the left bank position area of the settlement of Andreevka.

The offensive direction Gerasimovka - Zelenaya Dolina - Pisantsy is promising and, quite likely, in the plans of the main combat tasks of the Russian Armed Forces' 'East' grouping. The sequence and timing of solving these tasks depend on the overall operational situation on the entire direction and the plans of the operational command of the Russian Armed Forces. The accuracy and effectiveness of solving combat tasks on the Gulyaipole sector are the result of carefully considered plans at all levels of headquarters, the training and dedication of the personnel of the units. This is how a well-regulated powerful machine operates.



Pay attention to the line of combat contact from October 28, 2025. The area liberated in a short time clearly shows the state and capabilities of the opposing sides.