Map Legend: The Yellow line with diagonal marks represents the line of combat contact on April 20th, 2025. The orange is represents the discussed zone of activity.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov congratulated the command and personnel of the 12th Guards Tank Shepetovka Red Banner Order of Suvorov and Kutuzov Regiment named after P.P. Poluboyarov on the liberation of the settlement of Novoplatonovka in the Kharkov Oblast.



'The courageous and selfless tank warriors have been fulfilling their military duty to protect our people and our land from the enemy since the first days of the special military operation,' said the congratulatory telegram from the Russian Defense Minister."



The Russian Armed Forces cut off the northern base of the Borovaya salient. They reached the left bank of the Oskol River and liberated the settlement of Novoplatonovka (49°25′39″ N, 37°38′35″ E, about 460 residents). The units of the 77th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were surrounded and pinned down to the left bank of the river. Advancement along the Kupyansk - Borovaya highway, with converging advances from Zagryzovo-Boguslavka and Novoplatonovka - Boguslavka, along with the clearing of the Boguslavka "pocket," will allow for the creation of a bridgehead north of the settlement of Borovaya.

The next development will be gaining control over Ukrainian Armed Forces' crossings to the opposite bank and disrupting the supply of enemy units on the left bank of the river. This was hinted at back in June when the enemy moved its reserves across the Oskol River to the Borovaya sector – if the crossings are cut off, they and their armored vehicles will be stuck in a semi-encirclement. The Russian General Staff is methodically implementing its plan, imposing its own rules of the game on the enemy.



On practically all maps of directions, you can see the outlines of the line of combat contact at different times. Pay attention to the advance of the Russian Armed Forces. It is possible to understand the plan and the course of its implementation.