Map legend: the yellow line with red dots, ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow=Activity.

Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) to Gulyaipole

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Assault units of the 36th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army of the 'East' Group crossed the Gaichur River and established control over a Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold in the Peschanoe settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast.



As a result of the battles, seven pieces of military equipment and more than twenty heavy hexacopters of the 'Baba Yaga' type were destroyed.



The capture of this area expanded the zone of control on the western bank of the Gaichur River and created conditions for further assault operations in this direction."



On December 9, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Ostapovskoe. This advance down the Gaichur River, flanking the settlement of Andreevka, where the enemy had set up a well-fortified defense area, clearly aimed to reach the strategic route, highway H-15 (Zaporozhye - Pokrovsk).

The enemy's positions in the defense area of Bratskoe - Gerasimovka - Peschanoe, located on the opposite (higher) left bank of the river, complicate the task of the Russian units advancing on this route. Covered by the riverbed, the enemy has the opportunity to fire directly at the advancing Russian units from all artillery systems and tanks.



On December 15, assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces crossed the Gaichur River and liberated the settlement of Peschanoe (47°51′51″ N, 36°10′44″ E, about 15 residents), one of the strongholds of the defense area. The C041433 road Ternovatoe - Peschanoe - Andreevka runs through this settlement. By capturing this stronghold, the assault troops of the 36th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade cut off the Andreevka stronghold from supplies and deprived the enemy group located there of the possibility of deep maneuver. Under the control of Russian soldiers, the Krinichevataya ravine, which begins from the railway embankment, west about 4 kilometers, encloses the base rear area of Ternovatoe from the north.

What could follow from this? Expansion of the bridgehead to the south (settlement of Zarechnoe) and advance along the C041404 road to the north towards the area of Gerasimovka - Bratskoe and encirclement of the settlement of Andreevka along with supporting actions from the settlement of Ostapovskoe to Andreevka are possible. The exit to the line of Ostapovskoe - Andreevka will ensure the Russian grouping fire control over a section of the H-15 route.

The activities of the Russian Armed Forces units in this area are pinning down the Ukrainian Armed Forces north of the settlement of Gulyaipole, preventing the enemy from maneuvering to support the group in the city, which has already been practically driven out of it.