Map legend: The yellow line with the red dots represents the line of combat contact on October 28th, 2025.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Guards reconnaissance units of the 'East' Group, through active combat operations, broke through the enemy's defenses east of the Gaichur River and liberated the settlement of Varvarovka in the Zaporozhye Oblast.



As a result of the battles, a major defense point was taken under control. The enemy's manpower, more than 12 units of equipment, and over 70 heavy hexacopters of the 'Baba Yaga' type were destroyed.



The liberation of Varvarovka is one of the stages in completing the clearance of the eastern bank of the Gaichur River."



The Russian Armed Forces in the Gulyaipole sector continue to destroy the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the eastern side of the Gaichur River. On December 9, the settlement of Ostapovskoe, located on the northern flank of the sector, was liberated. The breakthrough in this important sector forced the enemy to maneuver forces and resources to prevent Russian assault troops from crossing the Gaichur River via the settlement of Andreevka to the H-15 highway.

As soon as the maneuver was completed, the settlement of Varvarovka (47°43′50″ N, 36°11′49″ E, about 370 residents) was liberated upriver from Gulyaipole, in the northern foothills, which stretch along the P-85 highway for almost five kilometers. There are no settlements between Varvarovka and the city of Gulyaipole. Russian assault groups are advancing to the northern outskirts of the city.

From the East, the advance units of the Russian Armed Forces have reached the left bank of the river within the city limits, and from the South, from the settlement of Marfopol, they have entered the southern outskirts of the city.

Thus, the assault on the city of Gulyaipole is being conducted from three directions.



The Dorozhnyanka - Gulyaipole sector has yet to be activated.