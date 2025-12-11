Northeast Kharkov Oblast; (Dashed and dotted line) ЛБС 28.11.2025=Line of Combat Contact November 28th, 2025. Yellow colored area=Area of Activity.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'North' Group have actively completed the liberation of the settlement of Liman in the Kharkov Oblast."

"In the Kharkov direction, heavy mechanized units, jaeger units, two motorized infantry brigades, an assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a territorial defense brigade were defeated in the areas of the settlements Prilipka, Staritsa, Vilcha, and Volchanskie Khutora in the Kharkov Oblast." (If you can't see, Prilipka is next to Bugrovatka.)



After the liberation of the city of Volchansk, the main activity of the Russian Armed Forces shifted to the right flank of the Volchansk sector, along the radial route T-21-04 and the bank of the Seversky Donets River.

Movement is directed towards Simonovka-Losevka to ensure control over intersections and supply transport hubs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The liberated settlement Liman (until 2016 known as Zhovtneve, but historically named Liman since 1770, located at 50°14′22″ N, 36°53′21″ E, with about 540 inhabitants). The village is situated around a swamp, on the T-21-04 road, from which the road to the settlement Grafskoe, located westward, is controlled. Neighboring units of the Russian grouping are advancing from the north, from the settlement Bugrovatka, along the riverbed. These two sectors of the offensive are separated by the Tatarsky forest strip, stretching north to south for 7 kilometers and about 3 kilometers wide from Liman to Grafskoe on the march. These actions eliminate the positional area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Grafskoe-Simonovka-Liman, which covers crossings over the Seversky Donets River in the areas of Grafskoe and Verkhnyaya Pisarevka. The positional area south of this, Shesterovka-Losevka-Sosnovy Bor, protects the route Verkhnyaya Pisarevka-Rubezhnoye-Kharkov, which provides a short supply line to the rear support area Bely Kolodez and the system of enemy blocking positions located in the Vilcha-Bely Kolodez area along forest belts and ravines.



Simultaneously, assault operations are underway in the village of Vilcha. On December 11, FAB-UMPK strikes destroyed the PVD and PU (deployment points) of the 225th separate assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (represented by an explosion symbol in the south of Vilcha below).

ЛБС 20.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Andrey Belousov, congratulated the command and personnel of the 272nd Motorized Rifle Regiment on the liberation of the settlement of Kurilovka in the Kharkov Oblast."



The Russian Armed Forces are advancing towards the settlement of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, located south of the city of Kupyansk, which was liberated on November 20, 2025.



The large settlement of Kurilovka (49°39′38″ N, 37°43′23″ E, about 2,620 residents) has been liberated. It stretches 7 kilometers from east to west along the Lozovatka River and directly adjoins the settlement of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi and the Kupyansk-Sortirovochny station (circled in orange).

The areas adjacent to the city of Kupyansk and along the Oskol River are being methodically cleared. Conditions are being created for advancing into the operational space in the direction between Volchansk and Kupyansk.

"Slavyansk Direction." Yellow dashed and dotted line=Line of Combat Contact November 24th, 2025. The blue line is the "1st Slavyansk-Konstantinovka line.”

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Andrey Belousov, congratulated the command and personnel of the 6th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Lisichansk Cossack Brigade named after M.I. Platov and the 123rd Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Orders of Valor I and II degrees named after Marshal K.E. Voroshilov on the liberation of the settlement of Seversk in the Donetsk People's Republic."

The city of Seversk (48°52′ N, 38°05′ E, about 10,880 inhabitants) is one of the main positional areas of the Seversk - Soledar - Artemovsk line, which, after the liberation of the cities Severodonetsk and Lisichansk, covered the strategic direction in the territory of the DPR, the Slavyansk-Konstantinovka agglomeration. After the liberation of the Soledar area (January 13, 2023) and Artemovsk (May 20, 2023), the northernmost area of this line remained - the city of Seversk. Located in a very convenient defensive terrain section, with flanks covered by rivers and heights. All these years, bridgeheads around the city were prepared, positions on them were established, and a support system was created. The city was not stormed for one reason - its time had not come. And now, when the perimeter of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration is encircled by Russian troops, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' forces are stretched along the entire line of combat contact and tied up in nodal areas deprived of maneuver, and the operational depth of the direction is under fire control from the Russian Armed Forces, the time has come for this city.



The entire Slavyansk-Kramatorsk line, prepare yourselves...