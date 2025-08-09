The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "The Minister of Defense congratulated servicemen of the 20th Guards Motor Rifle Division on liberating the settlement of Yablonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Рубеж равертывания резервов ВСУ=The line of deployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reserves (the blue dashed lines). ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The village of Yablonovka (48°25′05″N 37°36′22″E, pre-war population approximately 800) stretches nearly 5 kilometers from west to east along the southern bank of the Bychok River, with its eastern edge terminating at the confluence of the Bychok and Kalinovka rivers near the western end of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir. The capture of the Yablonovka-Aleksandro-Kalinovo junction has allowed Russian forces to isolate the right flank of Ukrainian troops positioned south of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir from their main supply routes. The only remaining exit corridor for Ukrainian forces from this pocket is the eastern extremity of the reservoir near Katerinovka and Kleban-Byk, where Russian assault units are currently directing their offensive operations.



Russian forces are also demonstrating increased activity near Rusin Yar, with reports of clearing operations underway in the village. Westward advances continue toward Sofiyevka while maintaining pressure along the Vladimirovka-Shakhtovo-Novoye Shakhtovo sector. Ukrainian sources report Russian reconnaissance group activity in the Kucherov Yar-Zolotoy Kolodez area.



Regarding the situation, we read the operational scope of the Russian Armed Forces' actions in this direction: the enemy has concentrated in the city of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and its immediate radius, and the activity of the Russian army has immediately increased in adjacent sectors, where actions are aimed at cutting off the transport arteries of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.