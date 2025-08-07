Харьковская Область Украины (Северо-Восток) развитие оперативной обстановки СВО=Kharkov Region of Ukraine (Northeast) development of the operational situation of the special military operation. Плацдармы буферной зоны РФ=Bridgeheads of the buffer zone of the Russian Federation

The general overview of the sections in the buffer zone along the border with Ukraine allows for a cautious assumption that this zone (at least until the Ukrainian issue is fully resolved) will not be formed as a continuous strip but rather through a system of fort-bases. These base sections will be established along highways and railways in areas with high population density and developed infrastructure. Each base section will have its own area of responsibility and the necessary allocation of forces and means for rapid response.



The eastern zone will likely be formed along the Oskol River at a distance from the right bank, with base areas located at key transport hubs.



The northwestern border of the DPR will probably be covered by a buffer zone in the city of Izyum.



The main issue concerning Kharkov Oblast will be resolved through economic and political methods after the military creates the necessary preconditions for it.

We would be interested to hear readers' opinions. In the meantime, we will prepare a map of Sumy Oblast for analysis and greater clarity.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backward "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d." Hopefully, this helps if some of the symbols seem unfamiliar to you!

If you're paying attention to the Russian on the maps, Mikhail uses both Russian print and Russian script.