ЛБС 09.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 9th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Interesting developments are emerging regarding the situation on the Konstantinovka direction of the Donetsk front. In our August 2, 2025 report, we highlighted the area of Yablonovka–Aleksandro-Kalinovo. The village of Yablonovka is currently being cleared, while Aleksandro-Kalinovo was liberated on August 2. As a result, the left flank of the Russian Armed Forces grouping in this sector has advanced to the Kleban-Byk reservoir. The right flank is conducting active operations toward the settlements of Katerinovka and Pleshcheevka, pushing Armed Forces of Ukraine units toward the far right edge of the reservoir. The AFU grouping, trapped south of the reservoir, faces the threat of complete encirclement.



A similar situation, but on a larger scale, is developing along the Oskol River line.

ЛБС 20.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.



In early June, AFU command deployed its reserves to the left bank of the Oskol River to reinforce the Senkovo-Oskol defensive line, securing their rear with the river and the Oskol Reservoir. The Russian Armed Forces control the left flank of the AFU's Borovaya salient, where they have reached the river near Senkovo and cut off crossing points. The right flank of the AFU's Borovaya salient is covered by a defensive line along the Nitrius River—Glushchenkovo–Karpovka–Shandrigolovo–Novoselovka (all of these places are west of Redkodub, the blue lines and flags represent AFU positions). Here, the narrowest stretch toward the Oskol River lies in the Karpovka–Rubtsy direction (approximately 10 kilometers, follow the big red arrow west), with a weakly developed system of strongholds. For the Russian Armed Forces, this is the most likely axis for a decisive strike aimed at separating the Borovaya salient from the Liman salient.



However, to the south, on our left flank along the Karpovka–Rubtsy line, the enemy maintains a well-developed defensive hub supported by the Izium–Liman railway. It appears that AFU command is attempting to lure Russian forces toward Rubtsy–Oskol, exploiting a weak sector while retaining the option of launching a flanking attack against advancing Russian units from the south along the entire Rubtsy–Liman line.



Recognizing this, Russian command has shifted activity further south, toward the Kolodezi–Zarechnoye and Zelenaya Dolina–Srednee–Shandrigolovo lines, to conduct blocking operations against AFU concentrations north of the Izium–Lyman railway sector.



Once this task is completed, conditions will be set for an advance into the Rubtsy–Oskol area, with a likely crossing to the right bank of the Oskol River.



By expanding bridgeheads on the right bank—from Senkovo in the north to Rubtsy–Oskol in the south—and establishing fire control over crossing points, the Russian Armed Forces will effectively trap the AFU grouping in the Borovaya salient, using the Oskol River as a natural barrier to disrupt enemy logistics, maneuver, and retreat.