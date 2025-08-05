The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Under the pressure of our assault groups, the enemy was forced to abandon their positions and retreat from the settlement of Yanvarskoye (marked with a Russian flag) in the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast. Ukrainian Armed Forces units resisted fiercely, striving to maintain control over this strategically important sector of the front."

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

The village of Yanvarskoye (47°56′48″N 36°35′25″E, approximately 300 residents, Ukrainian: Sichneve) forms part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive line Malievka-Yanvarskoye-Novoselovka, which covers the Velikomikhailovka (Velykomyhaylovka)-Pokrovsk hub (the town of Pokrovsk lies outside this map area, west of Velikomikhailovka village; different from the larger Pokrovsk Russian Forces are currently fighting in) in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine. This position is located on the right bank of the Volchya River (Wolf River on the map; it follows the Dnepropetrovsk border then curves off through Novoselovka and Velikomikhailovka.



The map shows that by liberating Yanvarskoye, Russian Armed Forces have created a deep wedge (approximately 4 kilometers) that envelops the Aleksandrograd area and the network of ravines leading to the Volchya River from the south. This river marks the new boundary with Ukraine. The distance from Aleksandrograd to Iskra (originally Andreevka-Klevtsovo) is about 8 kilometers of rugged terrain with no settlements.



To the north, the Yanvarskoye wedge encircles the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive area of Kameshevakha-Voronoe (south and southwest of Yanvarskoye), which relies on the Voronaya River and covers the approach to the watershed between the Voronaya and Yanchur Rivers (the Yanchur is mostly west of the map, but you can see a bit of it in the southwestern corner). At the center of this area lies the village of Temirovka, liberated on July 29.



This configuration provides Russian Armed Forces with operational flexibility in this key sector of the southern Donetsk axis (which should now be renamed the Dnepropetrovsk axis).