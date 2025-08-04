Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
17h

The NATO SCUM had spent a decade and more constructing those intricate layered defences which are now being studiously and systematically dismantled by the combined arms forces of Russia.

Gob Bless the Liberators as they cleanse the Motherland of EVIL.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Caribbean Hawk's avatar
Caribbean Hawk
13h

I love these new maps. I could even locate Druzhkovka although the spelling was in Russian. Well done Lt Colonel Popov. You and Marat make a great team. Most importantly we can now appreciate the the slow but steady progress to defeat the Ukrainian nazis and their western allies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture