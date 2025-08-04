Increased activity on the Seversk axis:



In our previous report dated 30.07.2025, we detailed developments on the Izyum axis where the Russian Armed Forces are preparing operations to eliminate the Borovaya salient. In early August, new reports indicate activity has shifted to adjacent areas southward, near the village of Novoselovka, southeast of Seversk.

Forward detachments of the RF have entered Novoselovka and commenced clearing operations. This development creates pressure on a new sector, compelling Ukrainian command to respond by maneuvering forces to prevent potential encirclement of Seversk from the south. Such redeployment requires rapid allocation of forces - meaning they must be drawn from adjacent sectors. But which ones?



The northern Izyum axis would be too dangerous to weaken. The southern Konstantinovka axis presents even greater risks...

The Ukrainian fortified area of Slavyansk-Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka-Konstantinovka constitutes a complex, well-prepared defensive network with interconnected fortifications. (Druzhkovka is spelled "Дружкiвка" on the map. It is south of Kramatorsk.) This zone serves as a critical logistical hub for Armed Forces of Ukraine, containing stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and other materiel. Neutralizing this "spider's nest" will require methodical isolation through interdiction of supply routes and lines of communication.



Preparatory conditions for these operations are currently being established.