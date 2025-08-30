The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports: "Units of the 'East' Group, as a result of offensive actions, liberated the settlement of Kamyshevakha in the Donetsk People's Republic."

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

The village of Kamyshevakha in the Velikonovoselovka district of the DPR (47°53′16"N 36°35′20"E, about 180 residents) was a conveniently located network of defensive positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Voronaya River. From the north, it is covered by the Shirokaya and Berestovaya (Berezovaya on the map) ravines, which are in the gray zone and still provide access for Ukrainian assault groups to Shevchenko and Volnoe Pole.



This position of the settlement allows control over the exit to the heights of the watershed between the Shirokaya and Berezovaya ravines and, through the Ternovka ravine, the watershed of the Voronaya and Yanchur rivers, connecting with the previously liberated settlements of Novogeorgievka (Novoheorhyevka on the map) and Zaporozhskoe. (The Yanchur River is easier to see on the third amd fourth maps, but it can also be seen in the southwest corner of the first map.)

The Voronoe-Ternovoe line. The “V” in Voronoe was partially covered up.

Apparently, the task of the Russian Armed Forces units in the near future is to clear the area cut by ravines, along which the enemy can move covertly and carry out their tasks. After reaching the Voronoe - Ternovoe line, our units will gain full freedom of action over the heights, using the folds of the terrain.

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

The Novonykolaevka-Novoivanovka line. The Yanchur River is circled and the river valley runs up to the ridge along the line mentioned above.

A struggle is unfolding to reach the watershed along the Novonykolaevka - Novoivanovka line to ensure control over the Yanchur river valley.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backward "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written as script. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d." Hopefully, this helps if some of the symbols seem unfamiliar to you!

If you're paying attention to the Russian on the maps, Mikhail uses both Russian print and Russian script.