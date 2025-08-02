The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the "South" Group have decisively liberated the settlement of Aleksandro-Kalinovo in the Donetsk People's Republic."

ЛБС 09.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 9th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The village of Aleksandro-Kalinovo (48°24′46″N 37°40′24″E, approximately 800 residents), together with the village of Yablonovka forms a single unit and is located in a tactically advantageous defensive position. The Armed Forces of Ukraine's defensive area (in these settlements) is anchored at the confluence of two rivers (the Bychok and Kalinovka, visible on the second map), with its left flank protected by the Kleban-Byk Reservoir. If considering this area as part of the defense of the city of Konstantinovka, this constitutes the right flank of the AFU's Konstantinovka defensive sector.



The destruction of the AFU's Yablonovka-Aleksandro-Kalinovo defensive area allows Russian forces to begin eliminating the AFU's Stepanovka-Dolgaya Balka defensive strongholds, which covers an important transport hub: the Konstantinovka-Shakhovo (Shakhovo is visible on the second map as well; this road connect the Konstantinovka and Pokrovsk sectors) lateral road (the road running parallel to the front) that supplies the entire AFU reserve line deployed along this axis, and the radial route (perpendicular to the front) Dolgaya Balka-Nikolaypolye-Druzhkovka (Druzhkovka is just north of where the map cuts off) linking this AFU defensive sector with deep Ukraine. By advancing to Dolgaya Balka village and the cascade of ponds north of it, Russian forces will achieve a deep envelopment of Konstantinovka from the west and threaten the AFU's Berestok-Ivanopolye defensive area.

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

On the Konstantinovka-Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) map, the AFU's Yablonovka-Aleksandro-Kalinovo strongpoint occupies the left flank of the line of combat contact where the AFU deployed its reserves, connecting the Yablonovka-Shakhovo area.



Examining this operational sector, we see that the liberation of Aleksandro-Kalinovo village is a stage in the operation to completely eliminate the AFU's defensive area on the western side of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir and create conditions for an offensive along the Stepanovka-Dolgaya Balka line. In addition to outflanking Konstantinovka from the west, this axis splits the Konstantinovka-Krasnoarmeysk line in two with a deep wedge.

Furthermore, developing the offensive on our left flank of this sector (Mayak-Shakhovo-Sofiyevka, blue circle area on the 3rd map) drives another wedge, reliably cutting off the Pokrovsk AFU defensive hub from its main strategic supply base in the Slavyansk-Druzhkovka-Konstantinovka area (red circle on the third map) of the DPR.