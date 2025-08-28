The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports: "As a result of decisive actions by the units of the "South" Group, the settlement of Nelepovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated."

ЛБС 09.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 9th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The small settlement of Nelepovka, in the Kramatorsk district of the DPR (48°27′05"N 37°47′15"E, about 40 residents), is located on the right bank of the Krivoy Torets River, opposite the village of Pleshcheevka (located on the opposite bank) and provides the forward defense lines of the large defense area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Ivanopolye (Yvanopole on the map). This is part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense node in the forefield of the Konstantinovka fortified area.

The Oskovo nature reserve, next to the Yelenovksy forest (circled in purple).

The Russian Armed Forces are confidently and inevitably dismantling the "matryoshka" of Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive positions on the southeastern face of the Ukrainian defense in the Konstantinovka direction. Ahead lies the group of defensive positions at Pleshcheevka. By destroying these positions and covering their left flank, the Russian Armed Forces gain the opportunity, via the Alexandrо-Shultino to Predtechino direction, to trap or deeply envelop the Ukrainian Armed Forces units located in the Oskovo tract salient, east of the city of Konstantinovka.