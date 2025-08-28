Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
1h

What Marat captures in prose and Mikhail in pictures is unsurpassed anywhere else in western circles and I hope their SMO coverage is collated in a Volume of Works.

Simplicius is very good and I recently stumbled across Stanislav Krapivnik who did a lengthy podcast on Levan Gudadze, 1hr and 46 minutes of pure delightful insight on Russia's travails over the centuries.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A Skeptic's avatar
A Skeptic
1h

Thanks for your great work Marat!

We've shared the link on our daily report.

A Skeptic War Reports

https://askeptic.substack.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture