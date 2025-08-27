The Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the 'Center' Group, as a result of offensive actions, liberated the settlement of Pervoe Maya (Leontovychi) in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Продвижение штурмовых групп ВС РФ=Advancement of the assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces

The settlement of Pervoe Maya (Leontovychi 48°15′29"N 37°07′58"E, about 700 residents) is located on the southwestern outskirts of the city of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk). In the area of the settlement, there was a network of Ukrainian Armed Forces strongholds based on a line of ponds and the old Kravchenko mine. Capturing this area of the Ukrainian defense allows our assault groups to begin active operations in the western districts of the city, cut the T-04-06 route (Krasnoarmeysk-Udachnoe; just follow the red arrow north from Pervoe Maya), and disrupt the coordination of defense sectors on the right flank of the defense node of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk.



To the east, Russian assault groups are conducting active operations in the Lazurny microdistrict.