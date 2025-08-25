The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "During decisive offensive actions by guardsmen of the 57th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the 5th Army of the "East" Group, the settlement of Zaporozhskoe in the Dnepropetrovsk Region has been liberated."

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

The settlement of Zaporozhskoe (47°51'13"N 36°32'05"E) is a small village in Ukraine's Dnepropetrovsk Region. It was part of the AFU defensive area Berezovoe-Kalynovskoe-Novonikolaevka, which protects the radial route Novonikolaevka-Vishnevoe (Novonykolaevka-Vyshnevoe; you need to be looking at the second map for this section) that connects to the Yegorovka (Ehorovka)-Uspenovka supply route. This road network complex supports the left flank of the AFU's Gulyaipole (Hulyayipole on the map) defensive hub.

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

Units of the Russian Armed Forces' "East" Group have begun the elimination of the AFU defensive area Berezovoe-Kalynovskoe-Novonikolaevka. These actions will allow for a deeper southern envelopment of the Kamyshevakha salient and, simultaneously, by advancing south, will secure advantageous positions on the watershed of the Voronaya and Yanchur rivers. This executes a northern envelopment of the AFU defensive area Obratnoe-Novoivanovka-Levadnoe and threatens the flank of the AFU's Gulyaipole defensive hub.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backward "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written as script. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d." Hopefully, this helps if some of the symbols seem unfamiliar to you!

If you're paying attention to the Russian on the maps, Mikhail uses both Russian print and Russian script.