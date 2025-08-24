Marat Khairullin Substack

WTFUD
16m

40 likes but no comments on/to this post which is strange. I say this because I'd love to read comments in particular from Russians and Russian speakers (and like-minds here) as you learn more, sometimes even simple comments are most enlightening.

What I have to say is not directly linked to the SMO but a symptom of it.

Having spent 12-16 hours each and every day, even Christmas Day, since the coup d'etat in 2014 I can safely state that it's been all consuming and barring doing all the cooking, feeding the household, important in itself, I'm scouring the internet not wanting to miss a beat.

In the middle of last week I took a trip to the local shops, a 10 minute walk to stock up on beer and popcorn (I'd best invest in that Tai-Chi online programme for over 50's which interrupts my viewing every 5 minutes, maybe a message from God), less I be called up by the British Army to go fight on the Donbass Frontline -LOL).

Anyway on my return from the shops, by the way cognac is my favourite tipple when I need a pick-me-up but I'd gladly revert to Russian vodka if they hadn't banned its sale here in Limey-Land, UK, a fellow pedestrian, well two, mother & daughter I assumed asked me for directions to such and such street or complex. I had no idea but as we were only a hundred metres from my estate I suggested that they accompany me to the Security Gate where my now friend the security-guard/manager would definitely be able to assist as the amount of deliveries that pass through the gated-entrance is significant.

They took my advice and Steve on the gate informed them in seconds, back down the road, left for 50 metres and a hundred metres to the right straight ahead, less than a few minutes walk. 13 years I've resided here but couldn't name a street other than the main road which leads me to the beer.

Then I thought to myself upon reaching home and cracking open the first can of nectar that I was far more familiar with the main roads, junctions, villages, town and cities of the new liberated Russian territories in the former Ukraine than my everyday surroundings.

Just wanted to post something to show my appreciation to Marat & Mikhail for their most informative updates and to the fellow comrades here whose thoughts I'd love to hear/read.

Pedro
22m

My best wishes to the Russian troops

