The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the "Center" Group have liberated the settlement of Filiya in Dnepropetrovsk Region as a result of offensive actions."
The village of Filiya (48°05′06″N 36°45′08″E, approximately 130 residents) is a small village on the right bank of the Solenaya River in Ukraine's Dnepropetrovsk Region. The terrain in the area of the village is heavily broken, where the Kalmychkova and the Orekhovaya (Nut) ravines end. These ravines were used to provide support for AFU units that had entrenched themselves in the "pocket" to the east.
Located 3.5 kilometers to the north is the AFU defensive area Muravka-Novopavlovka, which protects the major defensive hub of Udachnoe-Novopodgorodnoe-Mezhevoe. This hub stretches along the railway and highway that supply the entire Pokrovsk direction of the AFU from the strategic Kharkov-Sinelnikovo-Zaporozhye railway supply route.
It is likely that, having secured the area to the south (on the Iskra/Yskra-Temirovka line), the command of the Russian Armed Forces is beginning the destruction of the enemy's Muravka-Novopavlovka defensive area.
Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backward "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written as script. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d." Hopefully, this helps if some of the symbols seem unfamiliar to you!
If you're paying attention to the Russian on the maps, Mikhail uses both Russian print and Russian script.
