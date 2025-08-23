The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the "West" Group have decisively liberated the settlement of Srednee in the Donetsk People's Republic."

ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.*

The village of Srednee (49°07′25″N 37°42′21″E, approximately 160 residents) stretches for almost 3 kilometers along the right bank of the Nitrius River. The liberation of this village is one of the stages of supporting actions in preparation for an offensive towards the locality of Rubtsy (second map). Firstly, it expands the bridgehead on the western bank of the Nitrius River, the tip of the "wedge" is being driven into the AFU defense in this direction. Secondly, it strengthens the right flank of the Russian Armed Forces on the Shandrigolovo (Shandryholovo)-Zarechnoe line, aiming to block a potential enemy counterattack from the Drobyshevo-Liman-Zarechnoe area. On August 16, the locality of Kolodezi (the left flank of this line) was liberated.

ЛБС 20.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Offensive actions by the Russian Armed Forces in the area of the locality of Zarechnoe and in the Serebryanskoe forestry are also aimed, among other things, at ensuring this task (further south toward Seversk).



The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "As a result of decisive actions by units of the "South" Group, the settlement of Kleban-Byk in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated."

ЛБС 09.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 9th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The settlement of Kleban-Byk (48°25′38″N 37°45′52″E, approximately 460 residents) is a large settlement on the eastern shore of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir. By liberating this settlement, the Russian Armed Forces have blocked the eastern passage for the exit of AFU units remaining on the southern shore of the reservoir. With an advance to the locality of Pleshcheevka, another "pocket" (Aleksandro-Shultino - Pleshcheevka) will be formed, trapping AFU units defending the approaches to the outskirts of the city of Konstantinovka on the southeastern face of the line of combat contact.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backward "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written as script. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d." Hopefully, this helps if some of the symbols seem unfamiliar to you!

If you're paying attention to the Russian on the maps, Mikhail uses both Russian print and Russian script.