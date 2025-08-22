The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Russian troops have liberated the settlements of Katerinovka, Vladimirovka, and Rusin Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic."

ЛБС 09.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 9th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The village of Katerinovka (48°24′50″N 37°45′15″E, approximately 670 residents), a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the eastern shore of the Kleban-Byk reservoir, transitions north into the village of Kleban Byk. Kleban Byk remains the last major AFU stronghold before the village of Pleshcheevka. Securing access to Pleshcheevka will allow our assault groups to freely clear the northern shore of the reservoir and prepare a bridgehead for exerting pressure on the southern approaches to the city of Konstantinovka (Ivanopole-Berestok).

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The village of Rusin Yar (48°27′08″N 37°30′13″E, approximately 200 residents) was a forward stronghold in the AFU defensive area Sofiyevka - Vidnogo ravine - Rusin Yar, which covered the important Sofiyevka-Konstantinovka supply route. It was a significant AFU defensive node enabling the maneuver of forces and equipment to the west of Konstantinovka. The liberation of Rusin Yar threatens the rear and left flank of the AFU grouping engaged in combat against the Russian Armed Forces grouping that broke through the AFU defenses in the Mayak-Kucherov Yar direction.

The village of Vladimirovka (48°26′28″N 37°20′57″E, approximately 670 residents) was one of the strongholds in the AFU defensive area Pankovka-Vladimirovka-Shakhovo. This area secured the Novoye Shakhovo-Shakhovo supply route, the radial Druzhkovka-Sofiyevka transport artery, and the radial Gruzskoye-Shakhovo road (Gruzskoye is spelled "Hruzskoe" on the map). Furthermore, this expands the base of the breakthrough, ensuring security and logistics for the Russian Armed Forces grouping operating in the penetration zone, and disrupts coordination between the eastern and western groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that are engaged in combat against our breakthrough group.



The liberation of Rusin Yar and Vladimirovka represents the planned expansion of the deep wedge driven into the operational depth of the AFU defense north of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk).