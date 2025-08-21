The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "As a result of decisive actions by units of the "South" Group, the settlement of Aleksandro-Shultino in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated." Marked on the map with a Russian flag*

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The village of Aleksandro-Shultino (48°28′50″N 37°49′28″E, approximately 200 residents) is located on terrain advantageous for combat operations: at the northern end of the watershed of the Naumikha and Bakhmutka rivers (near the confluence of the rivers) and adjacent to the Kamenovataya ravine along the railway line. To the northeast of the village, along the Naumikha River (on opposite banks), run the highway and railway leading to the city of Konstantinovka.

ЛБС 09.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 9th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Approximately 3.5 km to the north is the Russian Armed Forces stronghold, Predtechino. Consequently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping located further east, in the Oskino tract and along the right bank of the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal, is now under threat of operational encirclement (the canal is shown with a light blue line).



The Aleksandro-Shultino - Belaya Gora area is a convenient bridgehead for developing an offensive towards the southeastern suburbs of the city of Konstantinovka.



A brief note on the breakthrough by the Russian Armed Forces grouping towards Zolotoy Kolodez - Kucherov Yar. (Back to the first map) The situation in the breakthrough area has stabilized; our units are conducting defensive battles and reconnaissance-in-force, drawing upon themselves the meager reserves of the AFU.



Some sources have begun to show hints of mild panic, suggesting that a transition to defense means a loss of momentum and initiative.



For those unfamiliar with military tactical science, here is a brief explanation: defense is one of the PRIMARY forms of combat.



The Combat Manual of the Russian Armed Forces defines it as follows: The purpose of defense is to repel an offensive (attack) by superior enemy forces, inflict maximum losses on them, hold a strongpoint (position, objective), and thereby create favorable conditions for subsequent actions. Defense must be stable and active, capable of withstanding enemy strikes employing all types of weapons, repelling an offensive by their superior forces, and their attacks from the front and flanks. It must be prepared for prolonged combat under conditions of enemy use of high-precision weapons, weapons of mass destruction, and electronic warfare.



The stability and effectiveness of defense are achieved by:



· The endurance, steadfastness, and persistence of the defending units and their high morale;

· Skillfully organized defense and fire systems;

· Continuous reconnaissance of the enemy;

· Thorough camouflage of occupied positions and lines;

· Skillful use of advantageous terrain conditions, its engineering preparation, and the application of combat methods unexpected by the enemy;

· Timely maneuver by units and firepower;

· Immediate destruction of enemy forces that have penetrated the defense;

· Constant implementation of measures for radiological, chemical, and biological protection, protection against high-precision weapons, and enemy information-psychological influence;

· Stubborn and prolonged retention of strongpoints (positions, lines);

· Comprehensive support and preparation of personnel for prolonged combat operations, including under conditions of complete encirclement.



All these requirements for defense are being met by our heroic units, and a high degree of command and control is maintained. These are the hallmarks of an organized defense.



An organized, planned transition to defense is a proactive combat action aimed at inflicting maximum damage on the enemy and preparing favorable conditions for the further development of offensive actions.



Simultaneously, while units are wearing down the enemy in defense, neighboring units are developing offensives against the flanks of the attacking enemy, widening the base of the salient to ensure logistics and restraining his units that are attempting to storm our defenses.