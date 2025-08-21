The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the "East" Group, as a result of offensive operations, have liberated the settlement of Novogeorgievka (Novoheorhyevka on the map) in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast."

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

The settlement of Novogeorgievka (47°52′09″N 36°34′17″E, approximately 30 residents) is located in the Kapustyanka tract. It serves as a northern gateway to the watershed of the Voronaya and Yanchur rivers (the Yanchur can be seen in the southwest corner) and also poses a threat to the Armed Forces of Ukraine strongholds at Ternovoe and Zaporozhskoe, which cover this entrance.



By gaining control over the Ternovoe-Berezovoe-Zaporozhskoe area, the Russian Armed Forces will occupy a favorable position for active operations on the flanks of this sector: with the right flank, they can support assault groups in the direction of Voronoe-Velikomikhaylovka (Velykomyhaylovka), and with the left flank, they can exert pressure on the major AFU defensive hub of Uspenovka-Novoivanovka-Novonikolaevka, which covers the AFU's left flank in the Gulyaipole (Hulyayipole on the second map) area. Furthermore, an advance northward creates a threat of the complete encirclement of the AFU grouping in the village of Kamyshevakha.

Zaporozhye direction: ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

These advances create one of the bridgeheads for further operations to liberate the northern regions of Zaporozhye Oblast.



The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the "Center" Group continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defence and liberated the settlements of Sukhetskoye and Pankovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)-Dobropolye

The village of Sukhetskoye (48°22′35″N 37°13′22″E, approximately 40 residents) provides convenient access via low-lying ground for outflanking the town of Rodinskoye from the north. According to source reports, Rodinskoye is currently surrounded on three sides.



The Sukhetskoye bridgehead is also advantageous for the accumulation of forces and means for offensive operations aimed at splitting the AFU defensive hubs of Novy Donbass-Belitskoye and Vodyanskoe-Shevchenko, and for securing the rear of the Russian Armed Forces' forward groups that have reached the AFU defensive area of Novoaleksandrovka-Grishino (Hryshyno on the map).



The settlement of Pankovka (48°26′20″N 37°19′54″E, approximately 80 residents) is stretched along the left (western) bank of the Kazenny Torets River (not labeled, but it runs by Mayak to Shakhovo), opposite the major AFU defensive stronghold area of Vladimirovka located on the right bank, which extends into the village of Shakhovo (Oktyabrskoye). This is the left flank of an AFU grouping, reinforced with reserves, which is attempting a southern envelopment of our units that broke through into the Zolotoy Kolodez - Kucherov Yar area.



The objective of this direction is to advance into the Sofiyevka (Artemovka) area, effectively into the rear and left flank of the AFU grouping, to ensure the successful operations of the Russian Armed Forces grouping in the Kucherov Yar - Rubezhnoe - Novoye Shakhovo area.

Note: Liberated settlements marked with a Russian flag.*

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written as script. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d." Hopefully, this helps if some of the symbols seem unfamiliar to you!

If you're paying attention to the Russian on the maps, Mikhail uses both Russian print and Russian script.