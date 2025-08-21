Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
7h

I have a feeling that Marat & Mikhail are going to have a busy 6-8 weeks ahead of them.

May they continue to furnish us with good news from the Front.

God Bless the Combined Armed Forces of the Russian Federation & their Allies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Anna's avatar
Anna
8h

Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture