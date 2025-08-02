The Russian Armed Forces continue their successful offensive on the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector. Information has been received that on August 1, assault and reconnaissance-sabotage groups were observed in the areas of the streets Olshansky, Pushkina, and Marshal Moskalenko, near the district administration building ("municipality" on the map), and on the left flank—on Zashchitnikov Ukrainy Street ("Defenders of Ukraine" Street") near the Konstantino-Yelensky (Constantin and Helen) Temple.



Note: Ukrainian Nazis find the name of the Russian poet A.S. Pushkin offensive, so they renamed this street in the city of Pokrovsk after the terrorist Dzhokhar Dudayev. Today, Russian soldiers are advancing along Pushkina Street in the Russian city of Krasnoarmeysk.

On the immediate outskirts of Krasnoarmeysk, reconnaissance units reached the railway near the town of Rodinskoye. This rail line will be cut, tightening the noose around Pokrovsk further.

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

On the outer perimeter of Krasnoarmeysk, forward groups of the Russian Armed Forces reached the village of Dorozhnoye (Mertsalovo station), are clearing the village of Pankovka (Vladimirovka's forward positions), and were spotted near Shakhovo.



At the junction with the Konstantinovka sector, active operations are underway near Rusin Yar, Yablonovka, and Aleksandro-Kalinovo. (The Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of Aleksandro-Kalinovo on August 2nd, wait for the next report to see the updated map.)



No reserves previously deployed by the Ukrainian command to these sectors remain—all have been committed to battle and are being destroyed by the Russian army, which has reached their deployment line and is actively operating on its flanks.