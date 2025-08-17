Many statements, leaks, discussions, and comments regarding Gnidy's ("Gnida" is Lukashenko's nickname for Zelensky) visit to the White House tomorrow. Provocative comments have already appeared on the favorite topic of the faint-hearted observers about "a deal" and "everyone betrayed."
In our opinion, the bargaining will be (if it happens at all) around these spots marked red on the map...
I look forward to the day when your maps will finally show Odessa in Russian hands (again).
Far from me to dispute Marat's proposition, but based on the repeated statements by Zelensky and his European handlers, it is unlikely there will be any bargaining for territory in Washington DC on Monday. Zelensky is desperate to cling to power and the Europeans are desperate to continue the conflict. Neither seem to have accepted the reality of defeat. Based on the paradigm of the 7 stages of grief, they are somewhere between Denial and Bargaining