Many statements, leaks, discussions, and comments regarding Gnidy's ("Gnida" is Lukashenko's nickname for Zelensky) visit to the White House tomorrow. Provocative comments have already appeared on the favorite topic of the faint-hearted observers about "a deal" and "everyone betrayed."

Плацдармы буферной зоны РФ: Bridgeheads of the Russian Forces buffer zone

In our opinion, the bargaining will be (if it happens at all) around these spots marked red on the map...