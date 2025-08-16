The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the "West" Group have liberated the settlement of Kolodezi in the Donetsk People's Republic following active combat operations."

ЛБС 20.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

In our August 6th summary, we provided a detailed analysis of the operational situation and likely developments along the Oskol sector of the Izyum axis. The most probable course of combat operations here involves an advance toward Rubtsy. However, for successful offensive operations along this line, the Russian Armed Forces must secure their left flank against threats from Ukrainian forces in the Shandrigolovo-Liman stronghold area and eliminate the group of fortified positions at Kolodezi-Stavki-Zarechnoe, which provide forward cover for this sector. The liberation of Kolodezi village represents the first step in accomplishing this objective.

ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.*

The village of Kolodezi (49°05′12″N 37°53′12″E, approx. 300 residents) is located along the Terny-Drobyshevo road. As a Ukrainian defensive stronghold, it covers the Stavki area and the left flank of the Zarechnoe fortified position, which has also been under sustained pressure over the past three days.



The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "As a result of decisive and well-executed offensive operations by the 5th Guards Tank Brigade of the 36th Army ("East" Group), the settlement of Voronoe has been liberated.”

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

The small village of Voronoe (47°55′41″N 36°32′49″E, approx. 60 residents) is situated in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast on the left bank of the Voronaya River. The Ukrainian defensive stronghold at Voronoe covered the Sosnovka transport junction, which serves as the forward position for the major Ukrainian defensive cluster at Arestopol-Velikomikhaylovka-Novoselovka. However, judging by the operational configuration, the primary objective of capturing Voronoe at this stage appears to be establishing a deep northern envelopment of the Ukrainian defensive area around Kamyshevakha while securing the right flank of Russian assault groups operating along the Shevchenko-Kamyshevakha line.



Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) Direction

Yellow: main areas of offensive

The situation continues to develop north of the city of Krasnoarmeysk, in the area of the breakthrough ofUkrainian defenses. The fog of war hasn't cleared, but we understand that our assault groups at the forefront of these events are currently facing extremely difficult conditions.



Having assessed the gravity of the situation, the enemy has deployed all its most combat-ready units and formations from nearby areas to this sector. In their haste to relieve informational pressure, enemy sources aren't even concealing the designations of these units. It has been confirmed that the enemy has concentrated approximately eight brigades and two separate assault regiments along the Dobropolye - Torskoe (Torskoe is near the northeast corner) line. Smaller special forces units have likely also been deployed in the area.



The Russian grouping has transitioned to all-around defense in the approximate area of Rubezhnoye - Zolotoy Kolodez - Kucherov Yar, using the Zapadnaya ("Western Gully" on the map), Velikaya, and Viklechnaya ravines as natural defensive positions (these 3 ravines/gullies are surrounding Kucherov Yar).



To the east, Russian forces continue applying pressure on Shakhterskoye and the Sofiyevka defensive area with the objective of outflanking the Ukrainian grouping that is attempting to contain the Russian breakthrough.



We witness the heroism and steadfastness of our defenders. We understand that the military oath demands servicemen to honorably fulfill their duty, courageously defending the freedom, independence, and constitutional order of Russia, its people, and the Motherland. These are not empty words - they are the blood and will of our army.



By stripping already limited reserves from other sectors, the Ukrainian command has weakened adjacent frontline areas, and we will soon see the consequences of this decision.



To our warriors, we wish resilience, endurance, and victory.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backward "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written as script. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d." Hopefully, this helps if some of the symbols seem unfamiliar to you!

If you're paying attention to the Russian on the maps, Mikhail uses both Russian print and Russian script.