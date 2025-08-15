The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Decisive actions by servicemen of the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the "East" Group led to a breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's defense and the liberation of the settlement of Aleksandrograd in the DPR." Marked with a Russian Flag*

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

UAV operators played a special role during the assault. They conducted aerial reconnaissance and also struck AFU's equipment and personnel.



The small village of Aleksandrograd (47°58′26″N 36°36′14″E, about 120 inhabitants) allows control over the entrance to the Orlanskaya and Hrushevoe ravines, which start at the end at the Volchya River (Wolf River on the map).



By liberating this village, the Russian Armed Forces have practically completed the liberation of the southern part of the DPR from the village of Orekhovo (liberated on 12.6.2025) to the village of Aleksandrograd. Our troops have reached the state border line (in this section) stretching about 75 kilometers, with separate incursions into the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk region (along the Voskresenka - Yanvarskoe line up to 3 kilometers).



South of this remains a small section of the border (about 14 kilometers long) covered by the Armed Forces of Ukraine's defense area of Kamyshevakha, located on a convenient elevation with support from the Voronaya River. It is quite likely that this section, covering about 40 km², will also be liberated in the near future.