The Russian Ministry of Defense reports:



"Units of the "South" Group decisively liberated the settlement of Shcherbinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."



"Units of the "East" Group decisively liberated the settlement of Iskra in the Donetsk People's Republic."



The urban-type settlement (UTS) of Shcherbinovka (48°23′10″N, 37°47′41″E, approximately 3,200 residents) is located on the right bank of the Krivoy Torets River and stretches along the riverbank for nearly 6 kilometers. The northern outskirts of the settlement face the villages of Katerinovka and Kleban-Byk, situated on the opposite bank of the river.

ЛБС 09.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 9th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

This was a well-fortified and strategically advantageous enemy stronghold, which our assault troops methodically dismantled over the course of a year. The breakthrough north of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) forced the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to withdraw some units from the Konstantinovka area and redeploy them to the settlement of Zolotoy Kolodezi. Our assault troops in Shcherbinovka immediately seized this opportunity and advanced further.



This is one example of the skill of patience—waiting, preserving the lives of our soldiers, planning and preparing the operational environment, and capitalizing on it when the time is right.



Thus, the AFU units located south of the reservoir are effectively trapped in a cauldron: the western bank of the reservoir is controlled by Russian Armed Forces units in the Yablonovka–Aleksandro-Klinovo area, while the eastern bank is under fire control by our units that liberated the UTS of Shcherbinovka.



Ahead (to the north) lies the village of Pleshcheevka, which transitions into the village of Ivanopolye, serving as the outer defensive line of the city of Konstantinovka.



The village of Iskra (Aleksandro-Klevtsovo, 48°02′48″N, 36°35′40″E, approximately 800 residents) forms the left flank of the AFU’s Iskra–Aleksandrovgrad defensive area, covering the border of Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Oblast, which runs along the bank of the Volchya River (Wolf River on the map).

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

In July 2025, the Russian Armed Forces conducted a successful operation to destroy a complex AFU defensive node located between the Mokrye Yaly and Volchya rivers. This success forced the Ukrainian command to reinforce this axis to prevent the Russian army from advancing into Dnepropetrovsk Oblast. Following familiar tactics, our fighters did not attempt to "break down a locked door." Instead, measures were taken to consolidate control over the liberated territory, prepare second-echelon forces and rear units, and carry out troop rotations. Simultaneously, neighboring units to the north, along the Krasnoarmeysk–Konstantinovka line, intensified their efforts. The enemy was compelled to withdraw some of its forces from the Dnepropetrovsk direction to counter the threat near Krasnoarmeysk.

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Forces of the 36th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces struck at a critical point, forcing the enemy to retreat to the opposite bank of the river.



On yet another sector, our fighters reached the line of the Russian state border.